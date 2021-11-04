Worms destroy potato gardens in Ngora

Residents of Ngora District display the sweet potato worms last week. PHOTO | SIMON PETER EMWAMU

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

  • Mr Mike Odongo, the district chairperson, said the destruction has happened even before they get feedback from the first report of crop failure they submitted to the Office of Prime Minister.

Gardens belonging to hundreds of farmers in Ngora District have been destroyed following the invasion of sweet potato worms, scientifically known as pink spotted hawkmoth.

