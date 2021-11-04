Worms destroy potato gardens in Ngora

Gardens belonging to hundreds of farmers in Ngora District have been destroyed following the invasion of sweet potato worms, scientifically known as pink spotted hawkmoth.

The farmers from Agu, Orit, Kopelu, Ngora, Kees , and Angod villages, said the worms invaded their gardens last week.

Ms Sarah Ilenyot, a resident of Kees, told Daily Monitor that the worms were last seen in their villages in 2016, but had resurfaced.

“The worms have been destroying potato leaves for the last five days,” she said.

Ms Ilenyot said the destruction is happening at a time when they had invested in the second season after they lost the first one to drought.

Mr Mike Odongo, the district chairperson, said the destruction has happened even before they get feedback from the first report of crop failure they submitted to the Office of Prime Minister.

“The worm makes the potatoes to taste bitter, that is worrying given the fact that the affected area around River Agu belt is our food basket,” Mr Odongo said.

He said the worm has fillers on its body which look like horns, adding that its venom is said to be dangerous.

The district agricultural officer, Mr Simon Peter Okore, advised farmers to carry out routine visits on their gardens to check for pests and diseases.