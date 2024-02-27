Worry after P.7 leavers fail to join Kalangala schools

A section of Primary Seven leavers in the island district of Kalangala have shunned secondary schools within the district, leaving classrooms nearly empty, the Daily Monitor has established.

Of a total of 584 candidates who sat for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) in Kalangala in 2023, 504 qualified to join Senior One while 80 failed the exams.

Available school admission records show that at least 204, less than 50 percent, Senior One learners had enrolled in the only four secondary schools in the district by last Friday.

For example, Serwanga Lwanga Memorial Secondary School in Kalangala Town Council, which can enroll 200 Senior One entrants, has so far received only 60 students, Bishop Dunstan SS (80), Bukasa SS (29) and Nekemiya Seed SS (35).

Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga SS can accommodate 150 Senior One learners while Bukasa SS and Nekemiya Seed SS can enroll 100 learners each.

This implies that 300 Primary Seven leavers are either still at home or have been enrolled in schools outside the district.

Ms Resty Nakawungu, the vice chairperson for Kalangala District, said parents prefer to enroll their children in schools on the mainland after completing the primary level.

“Increasing cases of drug and alcohol abuse combined with sexual gender-based violence are some of the things that force some parents to take their children to schools outside the island,” she said, adding: “Others believe that schools on the mainland perform well academically compared to those in Kalangala.”

However, Mr Joshua Wafumbwa, the district councillor representing Kyamuswa Sub-county, said many Primary Seven leavers are stuck at home because parents are still looking for fees.

“Parents tend to delay taking their children to school. Some usually take them to school in the second or third week of the term after securing half of the school’s fees and some requirements,” he said.

Senior One entrants officially reported to school across the country on February 19.

Ms Rose Nalugemwa, the head teacher of Nekemiya Seed Secondary School on Buuvu Island, asked the government to consider improving boarding sections in existing schools.

“Limited space in the boarding section leaves us with a limited number of new admissions. We ask the government to look into this because not all students can afford to cross the lake daily to and from school,” she said.

Of the seven sub-counties in Kalangala District, only three have secondary schools, leaving many children whose parents can’t afford to take them to a boarding section to stay home and eventually drop out of school. Only Sserwanga Lwanga SS, Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga SS, and Bukasa SS have boarding sections.

Capacity