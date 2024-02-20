Worry as HIV/Aids drug shortage hits Kalangala

Kalangala District has been hit by a shortage of Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs leaving people on the life-saving medication worried.

This has forced the Infectious Disease Institute (IDI), the organisation running the HIV/Aids programme in the islands, to borrow ARV drugs from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital to address the drug shortages in affected health centres.

The most affected health centres include Mugoye Health Centre III and Kasekuro Health Centre II both in Mugoye Sub-county.

Ms Josephine Nakajugo, a nurse at Mugoye Health Centre III Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) clinic, said they have recorded an inconsistent supply of ARVs drugs since January. She added that the drugs currently available cannot sustain the recommended dosage for all their patients.

“Currently, we are giving our patients a one-month drug dosage each to see that all second arrangement patients can have drugs to take home every day as we wait for more deliveries,” she said during an interview on Saturday.

Previously, Ms Nakajugo said, patients could take home drugs which could last between three and nine months.

“For the young patients who need paediatric drugs, parents break half of the ARV tablet meant for the adults to be able to have the right prescription each day,” she added.

Data from Mugoye Health Centre III indicates that 65 young patients and five elderly persons are at risk due to drug shortage.

A person diagnosed with HIV/Aids needs ARV drugs each day to suppress the viral load, following the 3 Rs (Right patient, Right drug and Right dose).

Ms Teddy Namuli, the district HIV/Aids head, said they expect National Medical Stores (NMS) to deliver drugs by the end of February.

“If patients don’t adhere to ARVs, in most cases, their viral load increases. This poses a bigger threat to the person and the community. They become prone to several diseases which eventually can lead to their death or being hospitalised,” she said.

She noted that the continuous collaboration with Masaka Regional Referral Hospital and all health centres in Kalangala District will help in addressing the current shortages.

Mr John Kayima Muzeeyi, the Mugoye Sub-county chairperson, is pessimistic about whether the government will realise its 2030 goal of recording no more new HIV/Aids infections.

“I call on the government to prioritise HIV/Aids prevention and treatment in Kalangala District by making sure there are enough testing kits and drugs for all,” he said.

Kalangala District officials said their HIV/Aids prevalence rate dropped from 16 percent in the past years to the current 12.8 percent, a success they attributed to the availability of drugs and continuous sensitisation of communities.