WWF restores over 4,500 hectares of forests in Rwenzori, Bunyoro

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has commended the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) for its support of government conservation efforts, which have led to the restoration of over 4,500 hectares of forest cover in the Rwenzori Sub-region and the Albertine Graben.

Speaking at the release of the 2023 WWF report in Kampala on Wednesday, Mr Stuart Maniraguha, the acting executive director of NFA, emphasized that the NGO's work complements the government's initiatives to enhance forest conservation activities across Uganda.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration among conservation partners to create an environment conducive to sustainable resource management.

“As NFA, we are comfortable to partner with an organisation like WWF Uganda to scale up the project area to cover the whole country,” he said.

According to the 2023 WWF report, the organisation restored 3,439 hectares of forest cover in Rwenzori Mountains National Park and an additional 1,126 hectares in Kangombe Central Forest Reserve within the Albertine Graben. They also established 479.4 hectares of community woodlots to enhance carbon stocks within the forests.

The restoration efforts resulted in the creation of over 1,000 jobs and improved the livelihoods of approximately 2,000 households. The report indicated that 144 youths received training in various skills, including basket weaving, beekeeping, bamboo product manufacturing, kitchenware production, and vermicomposting.

“These initiatives have generated significant incomes. By communities benefitting from nature, the protection of the habitats comes naturally,” the report reads in part.

In his remarks, Mr Ivan Tumuhimbise, the WWF Uganda country director, said destruction of nature has persisted for many years.

“Our role is supporting government and communities to make sure that these resources are properly managed, and we create an environment in which they enjoy themselves,” he said.

“This year, we restored critical habitats, engaged thousands of households in sustainable practices, and created numerous jobs. We have seen significant improvements in forest management, wildlife monitoring, and community engagement, all contributing to a healthier and more resilient environment,” he added.

Mr Prasanna De Silva, Chief of Country Offices at WWF International, pledged to seek partnerships to address conservation challenges in Uganda. “When we put our heads together, we can resolve the most pressing challenges in this country,” he said.

He also noted that the WWF Uganda annual report underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving conservation success.

The report further highlights WWF's involvement in the conservation of River Rwizi, River Enyau, River Nyamwamba, River Semliki, River Kigina, and River Kyambura, which are facing de-siltation due to serious encroachment.