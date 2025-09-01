Yellow Fever card: To have or not to have? Agencies debate

The Ministry of Health has refuted claims by its sister ministry of Internal Affairs that the government is abandoning the mandatory requirement of travellers entering Uganda to possess a valid yellow fever certificate.

Mr Apollo Masette, a senior immigration officer at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during an immigration workshop with a group of Koreans last Friday, revealed that since late 2024, the requirement for persons entering Uganda to have a yellow fever certificate on them has eased.

“… Since last year, one doesn’t need a yellow fever card as a requirement to come to Uganda. This is a specific health issue that we may now need to consult with the Ministry of Health,” Mr Masette said.

He added: “…To reach the point of removing [the requirement], there should have been serious inter-agency consultations for the sector to come up with that decision if we see an emergence of an epidemic.” Asked whether Uganda has acquired herd immunity against the fever, he referred the question to the Ministry of Health for an explanation.

Mr Masette added that even when it was still a requirement to have the certificate, not everybody was subjected to the yellow fever vaccine. Previously, in Uganda, the yellow fever card, officially the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), was a mandatory document for all travellers over nine months of age to enter the country.

One had to obtain the vaccine at least 10 days before arrival from a World Health Organisation-accredited service provider and receive the signed certificate as proof of protection.

But in a telephone interview yesterday, Ms Margaret Muhanga, the State minister for Primary Healthcare, said it is still a mandatory requirement for any traveller entering Uganda to possess a valid yellow fever certificate.

“You cannot enter India, the US, Europe, most African countries, and so likewise, visitors coming to Uganda must have a valid yellow fever certificate. What I know, previously you would take a shot and it takes10 years for you to take another one, but now you need one shot and it is for life,” she said.

Asked whether yellow fever is still a global threat and whether it has lately been detected in neighbouring countries, she said while Uganda has not registered any case so far, it doesn’t mean other countries do not have them.

Fourty Seven

The number of countries in Africa, Central America and South America that are either endemic for, or have regions that are endemic for, yellow fever, according to the World Health Organisation.