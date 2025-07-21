You are never too young to lead, King Oyo tells youth

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro Kingdom has urged the youth to take on various leadership roles across the country.

King Oyo made the remarks while addressing hundreds of young people who had gathered at Muchwa, the Tooro Kingdom headquarters, for the first Tooro Kingdom Annual Youth Conference last Friday. The event was supported by Reach A Hand Uganda and other development partners.

“Let me take this opportunity to share some thoughts on leadership at the onset, in particular on the theme, 'We speak, we lead. Cultural young voices driving change for a just Uganda”. Whatever issues one may hope to tackle, leadership is the key to success,” King Oyo said.

He added: “Leadership inspires and provides strategic direction…You are never too young to lead.” King Oyo expressed optimism that the inaugural youth conference would spark ideas and that its impact would extend far beyond the event itself.

“May this conference motivate you to be leaders in whichever sphere of life, to dream big and act big as we drive change towards a Uganda that allows young people to thrive. I believe you have come here because you care, because you want to make a positive difference, and because you are ready to take action in the right direction,” he said.

King Oyo also cautioned the youth against negative peer influence, which can lead to destructive behaviours such as drug abuse, alcoholism, violence, teenage pregnancies, and the risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV. King Oyo emphasised that Tooro Kingdom places young people at the centre of many of its ongoing initiatives under the 25-year development agenda. He noted that key among these initiatives are the kingdom’s agricultural model farms, which serve as practical learning centres for improved and modern farming techniques.

King Oyo said the kingdom has, over the years, remained committed to health and wellness, particularly through its active involvement in HIV/Aids awareness and other public health campaigns. Mr Humphrey Nabimanya, the CEO of Reach A Hand Uganda, said their partnership with Tooro Kingdom aims to leverage the potential of the youth to address some of the critical issues that have affected them for years. He added that through open dialogue with the youth, they would address issues such as child marriage and teenage pregnancies.