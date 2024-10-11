You disappoint yourself by failing, cleric tells candidates

Senior Four and Six candidates of Jinja College in Eastern Uganda have been told to save face by excelling in the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) sitting that starts with briefing of the former today.

The dean of Kamuli Deanery, who's also the parish priest of Kamuli, Rev Fr Benedict Wakabi Kyumakiyaka, while officiating at the dedication of both classes on October 10, told the candidates: “You don’t disappoint your parents by not passing, but (you) disappoint yourself.”

Rev Fr Kyumakiyaka also encouraged the candidates to love their school saying “the history of passing and forming a whole person is in Catholic-founded schools.”

“Catholic-founded schools are known for being rigid because it is not about academic excellence alone, but forming the whole person,” he observed.

He added: “Parents don’t come because there are good buildings. There are schools with better buildings, but they come because our education is not just about academic excellence, but the moral, social, spiritual; and that is why every morning, these boys are meant to go for mass.”

During the same function, he blessed the school’s prefectural body and confirmed 21 students.

Jinja College headmaster, Mr Michael Dhikusooka, (Right) joins other congregants in prayer during the dedication of Senior Four and Senior Six candidates at the school on October 10, 2024. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Fr Kyumakiyaka preached that many Jews are waiting for the (second) coming of Jesus because the way he came earlier was not as they expected.

“Jesus came in a humble way, born in a kraal to poor parents, and in an unknown Village,” he said in his sermon.

Drawing parallels with the biblical Parable of Talents, he said one can never be like the other because of the special and unique manner in which we were all created.

“God has given you all the opportunities and blessings to use and glorify his name,” he told the candidates.

The headmaster, Michael Dhikusooka, said the school is optimistic that the students will excel, having topped the Jinja Joint Examinations Board (JJEB) examinations.

“With the countless priests that have been here today, we are very optimistic that we shall get very good results,” he said, adding that they have done a lot to prepare the learners, including exposing them to seminars and inviting all sort of persons to fine-tune them to produce good results.