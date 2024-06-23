You’re better having a child who eats and brings home, Among tells Lwengo

By Gertrude Mutyaba

“You’re better having a child who eats and brings home,” Parliament Speaker Anita Among told voters in the constituency of jailed lawmaker Cissy Namujju, who faces corruption charges alongside two other legislators Yusuf Mutembuli and Paul Akamba.

Among appeared to suggest that this is a punishment to make the suspects including Namujju better leaders.

“The President [Museveni] has heard your cries where you said that when your child misbehaves, you beat and say go back and do something good,” she explained at the launch of Bukoto West lawmaker Muhammad S Muyanja’s Ssentaayi Foundation at Katovu playground in Lwengo District.

Among told hundreds at the gathering that Namujju has “diligently served Lwengo” as she appealed for the electorate to vote her back in 2026.

“I met with Namujju and she says she loves all of you and she is in good spirit. She will be with you [by the next election] and she is going to be your woman MP forever,” she said to a cheering crowd.

Members of Parliament (MPs) who spoke at Saturday’s event voiced backing for their jailed counterparts even as media reports suggest more could be taken in.

“If she stole as we all hear, she has been sharing [the loot] with people of Lwengo,” Rakai District woman MP Juliet Ssuubi Kinyamatama chanted.

Kasambya County MP David Kabanda described Namujju as a “generous legislator who gives back to the electorate.”

“You are hearing what is in Kampala [arrests of MPs], but that shouldn’t worry you, that storm will soon pass, and we shall return here with a bang to celebrate Namujju’s release from prison,” he remarked.

Still at the same function, Among urged local leaders to unite for development before she donated Shs50 million to Ssentaayi Foundation.

Ssentaayi asked government to expedite investigations into Namujju's case.

On Saturday, Ssentaayi unveiled 30 tents, a water bowser, coaster bus and 3 mini trucks, which he said are to help his constituents.

"I came up with the idea of forming Ssentaayi Foundation because my area is a remote one. People find it hard to access clean and safe water and that is why I have bought a water bowser to serve my people," Ssentaayi said.