You won’t hide forever, LoP tells MPs over Shs100m pay

At least 41 Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) are yet to sign a resolution distancing themselves from the controversial Shs100 million cash bonanza. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, yesterday revealed that only 72 legislators — including 68 from Opposition political parties and four Independents —had signed the declaration denying receipt of the funds. That figure falls short of the 109 Opposition-aligned MPs in the House. “As of this morning, 72 legislators from the Opposition have signed the document, stating they are not party to this Shs100m cash bonanza,” Mr Ssenyonyi told journalists. “You might ask if there are more Opposition MPs than these. Yes, and like we said, this money wasn’t received only by NRM legislators; some Opposition members, or ‘friendly Opposition’ as we call them, may also have benefited.

Perhaps they’ll account for that.” He further urged those responsible for the alleged cash distribution to expose MPs who may have taken the money yet still signed the resolution in denial. Mr Ssenyonyi warned that signing the declaration would not absolve anyone if future evidence proves otherwise. “We have made a public commitment by signing this resolution,” he said. “Should any evidence come out against those who have signed, they will have themselves to blame — and I assure you, evidence is going to emerge,” he said. At the time of writing this story, the Daily Monitor could not independently verify whether the MPs who had signed or failed to sign the resolution had received the funds or not. When contacted, some of the 42 MPs who had not signed cited being away from Kampala, with some claiming to be out of the country or on medical leave.

MPs responses

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende, for instance, is currently receiving treatment in Nairobi. Other MPs said they were unaware of the resolution or the signing exercise. Some failed to respond to calls altogether, while others promised to respond later but had not done so by press time. Mr Moses Okot Junior (Kioga County) said he was in his constituency and was unaware the resolution was being signed. “I haven’t been in Kampala for a long time, so I missed it,” he said. “But as soon as I return, I will sign. I heard some of my NRM colleagues might have received the money. Those of us who are seen as controversial only hear things in the corridors — if they were calling, they would’ve called people they think can keep secrets,” he added. Mr Anthony Akol (Kilak North), a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), similarly said he had been out of Kampala due to the closure of Karuma Bridge and was, therefore, in Amuru District. Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya expressed surprise at the entire process. “I am in the village. I didn’t even know about this.

No one informed me. Not even the Leader of the Opposition called. If I had been informed, I would have travelled to Kampala to sign,” he said. Mr Richard Sebamala (Bukoto Central) said he had just returned from the United States and questioned the entire exercise’s effectiveness. “There’s no way to differentiate who received the Shs100m and who didn’t,” he said. “Where is the contract? What proof is there? People shouldn’t base conclusions solely on the resolution.” He also criticised the National Unity Platform (NUP) for not acting sooner. “If they are over 57, why didn’t they rise during the passage of these supplementary and call for a vote? That way, we’d see who was in support and who was against. Let’s not conduct a post-mortem,” he added. Mr Emmanuel Ongiertho (Jonam County) said: “I have not signed, and I have no explanation.” Rubabo County MP Namanya Naboth claimed the Shs100 million was meant to reward MPs who backed the Coffee Bill and amendments to the UPDF Act —both of which he opposed. “I wasn’t in the category to receive that money,” he stated. “A public denial before my people means more than a signature.

I condemn both those who took the money and those who gave it out. I would’ve signed had I not been in my constituency, but I intend to do so,” he added. Efforts to reach Mr Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe) and Ms Lucy Akello (Amuru District) were unsuccessful by press time. When contacted, Mr Jimmy Akena (Lira East) dismissed the matter curtly. “I wasn’t part of the Opposition outreach. You can’t call me at this time asking such stuff,” he said. He later sent a message: “Expect my response and position on Thursday if I get a slot on the floor of Parliament.” The six-day window to sign the resolution closed on Monday evening.

Background

The cash bonanza scandal erupted last week following reports that some MPs from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), alongside several Opposition and Independent MPs, each received Shs100 million. Sources indicated that MPs had lobbied for the funds through the Government Chief Whip, who reportedly presented their request to President Museveni during the NRM caucus meeting in January. The funds, according to those reports, were channelled through parliamentary offices as a form of "bailout" for financially struggling MPs ahead of the 2026 General Elections. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has denied knowledge of the cash handout. In response to the allegations, Opposition MPs convened and passed a resolution on April 10, demanding that every member publicly declares whether or not they had received the funds and strongly condemn the act. The Acting Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, warned that any MP who failed to sign the resolution would be presumed to have accepted the cash. He also insisted that anyone who took the money should return it before signing the declaration. Mr Ssenyonyi reinforced that message yesterday: “Those who haven’t signed need to explain to the public. Maybe they took the money. Some say even those who signed may have taken it. That’s possible, and eventually, the truth will come out.”

Museveni speaks out

President Museveni broke his silence on the saga last Friday, accusing Opposition MPs of hypocrisy for focusing on the Shs100 million reportedly given to NRM legislators, Independents, and cooperative Opposition MPs. In a statement, the President defended the use of classified budgets, asserting that some expenditures are aimed at purchasing strategic equipment or advancing efforts to counter “enemy schemes” and protect national stability. “Has this helped to keep the peace? Absolutely,” said Mr Museveni. “Isn’t that why Uganda is an island of peace in this region? How many traitorous groups and plots have we defeated? Our people can list them for you. Have you heard?” The President has often publicly spoken against corruption, but critics argue that such large cash disbursements under murky circumstances undermine the very accountability he purports to uphold. As scrutiny intensifies, public concern remains high over why such significant sums are being distributed to individuals while basic services struggle and taxpayers bear the brunt of economic hardship.





Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Sylvia Katushabe, Maria Jacinta Kannyange, Vincent Lusambya & Sylvia Namagembe.



