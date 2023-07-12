Young couples opt to cohabit rather than marry legally

Young couples in Mbarara District are opting for cohabiting over legal marriage.

A mini survey conducted by Monitor indicates that cohabiting is the fastest-growing family type in Mbarara.

Ms Allen Asasira, a family counsellor at Ankole Diocese, said the majority of couples seeking counselling services in her office are cohabiting.

“In a month, I receive about 30 couples coming for counselling, but the majority of these are young couples who are not officially married but are cohabiting and even have children,” she said at the weekend.

Ms Asasira explained that the main reason for cohabiting is the fear of commitment.

“The family has been attacked by lack of trust and love, so some couples prefer cohabiting before marriage in order to find if the relationship will last,” she said.

Ms Asasira, however, added that in trying to find true lovers, those who cohabit with a number of different partners end up with many children.

Mr Alex Kibirige, another family counsellor with Catholic Charismatic Renewal, blamed economic hardships and lack of trust on the latest trend.

“Today’s marriages have been hyped, right from the introduction to giveaway and wedding, these are very expensive and to young couples, especially ladies, these are a must-do and as such, you find that couples stay together hoping to get money for these ceremonies, which at times never materialises,” he said.

Mr Kibirige added that there is a declining family foundation.

“Of the couples that come to me for counselling, 50 percent are cohabiting and some of the issues they complain of include lack of trust and love, property sharing, and failure to provide and legalise their relationships,” he said.

Rev Charles Mukundane, a religious scholar and lecturer of religious studies at Bishop Stuart University, attributes the increasing cohabiting to poverty, hyped lifestyles, and moral degeneration.

“When a poor girl comes to university and she wants to live a lifestyle beyond her limits, she is forced to get a man who will sponsor her desires, with hopes of getting married in future,” he said.

Law in Offing