Young lawyer beats seven candidates to win Ntungamo Woman MP NRM flag

Ms Viola Namanya Buroko, a 24-year-old lawyer and political newcomer, has defeated seven other contenders—including incumbent MP Josyline Bata Kamateneti, to become the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer for the Ntungamo District Woman MP seat.

Ms Namanya, who graduated with a law degree in 2023, secured 59,000 votes, edging out Ms Kamateneti, who garnered just over 30,000 votes. Other contenders in the race included Glorious Kamayangi, Shamirah Mugarura, Agathar Nyamate Muhigira, Patience Amanya Bikashaga, and Silvia Turyabitunga.

Declared the winner on Friday evening, July 18 by district election officer Ms Maria Mirembe Baitwa, Namanya’s victory has surprised many, particularly because she launched her campaign in June, far later than her rivals, some of whom have been on the campaign trail for over three years.

Namanya, the daughter of a former police officer who died in a road accident in Ntungamo in 2022, expressed gratitude to the voters and pledged to focus on youth empowerment and education.

“I want to thank my people for electing me. I am surprised but also deeply grateful,” she said.

“You’ll realize I’m the youngest contestant, yet now the flag bearer in the NRM elections. I’ll ensure youth are employed and their issues are heard. We must also address road infrastructure, education, and social services to ensure every home has someone who rises to make it better.”

Meanwhile, tension is rising in the Ntungamo Municipality MP race after incumbent Yona Musinguzi Bikwasizehi was declared the leading candidate despite 13 of the 26 polling stations lacking results. Fellow candidates Edward Beyendeza Bekunda, Phillip Ankwasa Tumuhimbise, and Michael Katurebe have disputed the outcome, calling for the intervention of First Lady Janet Museveni, who also serves as the district NRM chairperson.

“I think it’s a disappointment to see someone who was behind every violent act declared the winner. We reject both the results and the process,” said Mr Beyendeza. “We call on the First Lady to intervene. This is her assistant, and I actually ask the NRM to disqualify Mr Musinguzi. We cannot call this an election, it’s an insult.”

Other winners in the Ntungamo NRM primaries include Moses Mugabe Kahima for Ruhaama East Constituency, Henry Nkwasibwe Zinkuratire for Ruhaama, Hunter James Bwenjeru for Kajara, and Naome Kabasharira for Rushenyi.

Ms Kabasharira voiced concern over the monetization of the campaigns, saying that voters seemed more interested in handouts than in candidate track records or issues.

“It’s been a tough campaign,” she said. “People no longer want to listen to our plans or see the work we’ve done. All they want is money.”