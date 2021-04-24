Young versus old as NRM debates future

Despite the reluctance of the old guard within the NRM to give way, younger members of the party are pushing hard for change within their party and government in general, and the NRM has big decisions to make.

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda last week got out of his customary shell to make an attention-grabbing statement, looking straight into the camera and declaring that he is not about to retire from politics.

The amiable politician, who many refer to as Ndugu, Kiswahili for ‘comrade’, was unassuming in his statement made at Parliament on April 13, taking a moment to focus on himself as he outlined his mission in politics.

“Revolutionaries have a responsibility to serve the population. And my role is to make a contribution in service to the people of Uganda,” Dr Ruganda, who has served in various capacities in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party regime, said.

“Those are lies. I haven’t written to the President or talked to him about it. That is a fabrication, a concoction by some who put it on social media,” Dr Rugunda asserted as he waved off rumours of his intention to retire.

“Our view is that we are serving the people of Uganda and we serve them as and when we still have the energy. And as far as I am concerned, I do not have immediate plans of stopping to work because I believe I am able to work,” he added.

A medical doctor by training, Dr Rugunda has been in and around since his student days in the 1960s. He started out as a Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) youth winger in the 1960s, but eventually linked up with President Museveni, with whom they have soldiered on together, both in and out of government.

As early as 2001, Dr Rugunda, now 73, who was still fairly youthful and driven by a different outlook to politics, announced together with then NRM stalwarts Eriya Kategaya and Bidandi Ssali that he would no longer seek re-election to Parliament. He had a tough fight for Kabale Municipality with his nemesis Serapio Rukundo and victory for Dr Rugunda was perhaps no longer certain by the time he called time on his participation in elective politics in 2001.

Mr Rukundo would take over the constituency for a decade after Dr Rugunda left, until he was himself defeated in 2011.

But Dr Rugunda’s decision to quit elective politics could have been driven by another consideration. By that time, there was growing unrest within the NRM, with the outfit split at the centre as some players called on President Museveni to call time on his then 15-year reign. And it seemed plausible to many that Mr Museveni could indeed retire.

In the minds of those who had participated in the war that brought him to power, there was a hierarchy of power, with the late Kategaya, who many referred to as Mr Museveni’s childhood friend, widely regarded as the No. 2.

When, for instance, Dr Besigye broke ranks with the establishment and declared his intention to challenge President Museveni in the 2001 election, Mr Amama Mbabazi, another long-term ally of President Museveni, who would later be regarded as the president’s closest confidant before they fell out and then made up, characterised Dr Besigye’s presidential bid as “jumping the queue”.

Dr Besigye, then only 45 years of age, was regarded as being far off in the succession queue that Mr Mbabazi envisaged.

Twenty years have since passed, Dr Besigye is now 65 years old and is regarded as a veteran in Opposition politics.

The statement that Mr Mbabazi made then about Dr Besigye’s bid was construed as a generational clash between two NRM/National Resistance Army (NRA) historicals who wanted to take over from President Museveni.

Mr Mbabazi, who was 52 at the time, looked at Dr Besigye, who was 45 at the time, as his junior who was impatient.

Mr Museveni has overseen a generational transfer of power in NRM’s military wing, the NRA, which morphed into the Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF). Younger officers have progressively taken over from their seniors. Gen Elly Tumwine, Gen Salim Saleh, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, Gen Jeje Odongo, Maj Gen James Kazini, Gen Aronda Nyakairima, Gen Katumba Wamala and now Gen David Muhoozi have all commanded the army over the years. The army has also evolved, with the creation of the Special Forces Command (SFC), which is superintended by Mr Museveni’s son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, 47.

All the top army commanders listed above were appointed by Mr Museveni, who has stayed put as president for now 35 years and set to be sworn in for another five-year term next month.

“Power resides with those with guns. That is why the military wing has seen a lot of changes more than the other wings. Those with guns determine what is to be done, not those in civilian clothes,” Mr Yona Kanyomozi, who was a minister in Apollo Milton Obote’s regime, says.

While the military has seen changes from one generation to another, its political wing, the NRM, hasn’t seen any significant changes, with the old guard largely still in charge. Mr Museveni is 76, Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi is 79, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga is 64, Prime Minister Rugunda is 73, and Gen Moses Ali, the First Deputy Prime Minister, is 82 years old.

Discussions about transition in African politics are as complicated as politics itself, and in Uganda, this is a subject that is mostly avoided, more so in the ruling NRM, where the party chairman, Mr Museveni, and his vice chairman, Mr Moses Kigongo, have held onto their positions since the 1980s.

As things stand, Mr Museveni appears unchallenged in his hold onto the top position within the ruling outfit, but the same cannot be said of the positions of the other top honchos.

Dr Rugunda came out and spoke about his intention to stay on, in effect signaling to his boss about his availability. The rumour of his intention to retire, which he says is false, appears to have been generated by younger party stalwarts who feel ready to rise to the top positions within the government and the party but find the top clogged by long-serving figures.

Similar rumours have been circulated about Vice President Ssekandi for years, with the rumour mill alleging that he has indicated to the President that he intends to retire from government.

But even as this rumour made the rounds, Mr Ssekandi sought re-election for the Bukoto Central seat, which he lost. So intense was the rumour about Mr Ssekandi intending to retire that there are claims that Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, in order to make way for her deputy Jacob Oulanyah to become Speaker, had been offered but rejected the vice presidency. Ms Kadaga lent more credence to this rumour by telling a group of MPs that she did not want to be VP. Mr Ssekandi, unlike Dr Rugunda, has not spoken out on whether he intends to retire or would like to continue in service, but his decision to run for Parliament again at the ripe age of 79, indicates that he would still like to stick around.

Despite the reluctance of the old guard within the NRM to give way, younger members of the party are pushing hard for change within their party and government in general, and the NRM has big decisions to make.

As the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meets this weekend, with the subject of who will be the next Speaker of Parliament expected to be a top agenda item, the generational fight within the party will be at play.





Generational fight

The generational fight has been exhibited in the tussle over the Speakership, which has pitted the incumbent, Ms Kadaga, who has been in Parliament since 1989, against her deputy, Mr Oulanyah, who first arrived in Parliament in 2001.

While Ms Kadaga has spent her entire political career serving the NRM, Mr Oulanyah joined the party in 2006, having lost his bid to retain his Omoro County seat.

“We need new ideas,” Mr Yorke Alioni Odria, the MP-elect for Aringa South constituency, who is supporting Mr Oulanyah for the Speaker job, said. “We can’t have the same thing for years. We need to change how Parliament is run.”

But if there is a position that has attracted most of the young NRM Turks, who debatably represent the future of the NRM, is the position of Deputy Speaker.

Thomas Tayebwa, 41, Anita Among, 48, and David Bahati, 48, all want to use the Deputy Speaker job as a launching pad for their political ambitions.

Mr Tayebwa, who won a second term as the Ruhinda North MP, has been sitting on the Natural Resources Committee of Parliament and insists it is about time for younger people to lead.

“We are going to bring some life to the institution of Parliament because when you look at the average age of the people in Parliament now, it is only me who fits in that bracket [the young generation].

“It is very important in whatever we do, someone of our generation, which is dominating the House, be given an opportunity because we address issues, the way we interact, the way we look at the future of the country, the way we look at legislation is totally different from other generations,” Mr Tayebwa, who has both a Bachelor in Social Science and another in Laws, said. “But that doesn’t mean the older generations don’t know. We are saying we need to blend well: The Speaker from the old generation, Deputy Speaker from the new generation.”

Mr Tayebwa’s belief is that young NRM Turks should be working closely with the elders ones such that by the time they take over, they are not clueless.

“The older generation is able to pass on attributes in a practical way to the young generation. Being Deputy Speaker or Speaker is not about interpreting the rules, chairing sessions. No, it is beyond that: understanding colleagues and helping them to bring legislation in very unique areas. We are facing unique challenges as a country. We need to bring anti-competition laws and the like.”

If Mr Tayebwa is trying to assert himself, one person who needs no introduction is Ms Among. The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party member, who has been in Parliament for one term, has been described as “a go-getter” who does everything within her might to achieve what she sets to. However, for the relatively short time that Ms Among was in the 10th Parliament, she has accumulated significant sway, reverence and awe from among her colleagues and parliamentary staff that even some seasoned legislators do not command.

Ms Among, who has been sighted on various tours with Mr Museveni, had perfected the skill of dealing with the Opposition and the NRM at the same time, something she prides in.

“My manifesto is very clear that I am going to improve governance,” Ms Among, a former FDC party deputy treasury, says. “If you look at the image of Parliament, it has kind of deteriorated. We need to build the image of Parliament and then the other thing is we need to have equal opportunities for everybody since we are in a multiparty system. Having come from the Opposition, I will act as a bridge between the government and the Opposition. We need to stop fighting in Parliament,” Ms Among argues.

Another NRM young Turk to look out for is 33-year-old Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama. Having served a term as the youth MP for Western Uganda, Mr Mpaka, who has used his position as president of Mbarara City Football club to mobilise, easily won the newly formed Mbarara South City seat thus positioning himself for bigger things.

Mr Mpaka is the son of the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Bright Rwamirama, who also doubles as the MP for Isingiro North.

To infuse some new energy into the NRM, in 2015, Ms Justine Lumumba replaced Mr Amama Mbabazi as NRM party secretary general. Mr Richard Todwong was appointed as deputy secretary general, while Ms Rose Namayanja took up the treasurer role. However, all these appointees were barred from engaging in elective politics, which in a way weakens their political influence.

Another person who party supporters cite as young and could be headed for big things is Godfrey Kiwanda, the current State Minister of Tourism and also NRM vice chairman for Buganda region, having taken over from Mr Abdul Nadduli. Mr Kiwanda, who did not try to retain his Mityana North seat, has an Achilles heel: NRM was demolished by National Unity Platform party in his jurisdiction – Buganda.

