Your MP’s position on civilians in army court

Parliament is set to debate the touchy UPDF (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with a Monitor random poll revealing sharp divisions among MPs ahead of a possible vote.

This publication has reached out to all the 529 MPs with voting rights, seeking their stance on the proposed amendment, which seeks to return civilians to be tried in military courts despite the January 31 Supreme Court ruling that blocked the practice.

Court declarations

Seven Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in a majority decision, ruled that the General Court Martial, the Division Court Martial, and the Court Martial Appeal Court should not try civilians.

"All charges, or ongoing criminal trials, or pending trials, before the courts-martial involving civilians, must immediately cease and be transferred to the ordinary courts of law with competent jurisdiction,” the court ruled.

Despite the Supreme Court declarations, the NRM parliamentary caucus in two consecutive meetings called by President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, still resolved: “That civilians who acquire specified firearms illegally, be tried by the Military Court Martial, in the first instance, with the right of appeal through the civilian court.”

The caucus also endorsed a follow up resolution: “That provision be made to provide for rights of appeal from decisions of Courts Martial to Civilian Courts.”

Similarly, the caucus resolved: “That misconduct by serving military personnel, in the first instance, be tried by the Military Courts Martial, with the right of appeal through the civilian courts.”

These are some of the issues that the more than 330 NRM legislators who make up the majority in Parliament, joined by their Opposition and Independent counterparts, are expected to discuss. But of the 529 MPs eligible to vote, only 229 responded to our calls, while 300 could not be reached either because their phones were off, out of service, or the contacts provided by Parliament were inaccessible.

Among the 229 that we spoke to and represent nearly half of the MPs in the August House, 50 expressed support for the Bill while 94 said they would vote against it. But 32 MPs, all from the ruling NRM party, said they were undecided, while 24 declined to comment, and 16 said they were waiting to first read the Bill before taking a position. Three other MPs said they were in meetings at the time of the call, while two calls were picked up by individuals suspected to be their aides who said they could not speak for their bosses. Others claimed they were either out of the country, in areas with no or poor network coverage, or still waiting for the position of the party before making any comment.

The revised UPDF Amendment Bill, 2025, was expected to be tabled before Parliament this week, following Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja’s April 10 Notice to Parliament, informing the House that the Bill was part of the Business she would be conducting in the House this week.

“Rule 28 of the Rules of Procedure requires the Leader of Government Business to make a statement in the House regarding the Government Business of the succeeding week…I am, therefore, submitting the following Government Business for the Succeeding Week, 15th to 17th April, 2025: The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2025, ….,” read part of Ms Nabbanja’s notice.

But Parliament has only today to have the Bill tabled before the House breaks off for the Easter holiday, which commences tomorrow and runs up to Tuesday next week. The government spokesperson, who also doubles as the ICT minister, Dr Christopher Baryomunsi, yesterday indicated he was not sure of the items on today’s order paper.

Meanwhile, Mr Chris Obore, the Parliament’s director communication and corporate affairs, said it is the Speaker of Parliament who decides on what should be on the order paper. “Order paper is decided by the Speaker. If it is not on the order paper, it is not among her priority. It is the Speaker who decides when the Bill is on the paper or not,” Mr Obore said.

The order paper for today’s business was not out by press time, but sources that Daily Monitor spoke to indicated the Bill would be tabled today for first reading. Parliament has a total of 556 MPs, including 529 members with voting rights and 27 ex-officios.

Of the 529 members, NRM boasts the majority with 337 members, followed by Independents with 87 NRM-leaning majority members, NUP, the largest opposition party has 57 members, followed by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party with 30, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) has 11 members, the Democratic Party (DP) has 9, while the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Justice Forum (Jeema) have one member each.

Should the Bill be subjected to a vote, there is a high chance that it will sail through since NRM are the majority and usually follow the party position.

Background

On January 31, seven Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in a unanimous ruling, banned the trial of civilians in military courts.

The judges asserted that the General Court Martial, the Division Court Martial, and the Court Martial Appeal Court don’t exhibit “independence and fairness” while dispensing justice since they derive their powers from the High Command, yet the Constitution which is the supreme law of the land, demands a fair and impartial trial for every citizen.

“The provisions of the UPDF Act [2005] constituting and providing for the trial procedure of the GCM, the Division Court Martial, and the Court Martial Appeal Court, do not contain any or sufficient constitutional guarantees and safeguards for them to exercise their judicial functions with independence and impartiality, which is a prerequisite for fair hearing provided for under Arts. 21, 28(1), 44(c), and 128(1) of the Constitution,” Owiny-Dollo ruled.

He, however, advised the Executive and Legislature to amend the Constitution and make certain changes if the GCM and other military courts are to try civilians. These include establishing superior courts within the military court system under Article 129; and clothing them with the requisite jurisdiction and guarantee of independence and impartiality to try specific military offences of a capital nature and all other capital offences under existing laws, committed by military personnel.

Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Sylvia Katushabe & Busein Samilu.



