Your vote is not a commodity for sale, Otafiire cautions youth

Internal Affairs Minister, Maj Gen (rtd) Kahiinda Otafiire, has tasked the youth to desist from selling their votes to politicians, noting that such an act is an insult to voters.

"You know, there are some people in my group buying votes. I don't like buying votes. Why do you take your vote to the supermarket? Your vote is not a commodity for sale. Anybody who tells you they are paying you to vote for them is insulting you," Otafiire said during a keynote address at the Kwame Nkrumah Public Lecture organized by Nkrumah Hall at Makerere University.

He emphasised that those who sell votes are merely statistics and do not effectively participate in the democratic electoral process.

"They look at you as sub-human or a biological substance which is just moving around without conscience," he added. Otafiire noted that selling votes denies voters the opportunity to make informed and independent decisions, as they surrender their rights to the buyer.

The minister's advice comes barely a month after similar concerns were raised by some candidates during party primary elections in Uganda, ahead of the January 2026 general election.

Eng Joseph Sewava, a former aspirant for the NRM Vice Chairperson position for Buganda Region, stressed the need for voter education to enable electorates to vote for capable leaders rather than those who use money to buy votes.

Maj Gen Otafiire challenged the youth to emulate Kwame Nkrumah's ideals of unity and prosperity for Africa.

"When you identify yourselves as citizens of Africa, I will go to my grave very comfortable when God calls me. I would like you to espouse the desire for the unity of Uganda, the unity of East Africa, and ultimately, the unity of the African continent," he emphasized.

Dr. Rodney Rugyema, a principal Warden at Nkrumah Hall, Makerere University, echoed the minister's message, highlighting the importance of youth standing up for what is right and speaking their truth.

"We find the message very timely and very relevant for our youth, that they should stand out for what is right, they should speak their truth," Dr. Rugyema said.

Kwame Nkrumah, a Ghanaian politician and advocate for Pan-Africanism, is remembered for his contributions to African unity and development. His legacy continues to inspire leaders and youth across the continent.



