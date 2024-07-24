Youth agripreneurs' savings soar to Shs2.5b – Prof Gudula

A section of youths who received training in agriculture value chain from Gudie Leisure Farm (GLF) since 2009 have grown their savings from Shs100,000 to Shs2.5b, according to GLF Managing Director Prof Gudula Naiga Basaza.

Speaking to journalists at her offices on Monday, Prof Gudula said the youths, who formed 873 Savings Loans Associations, have developed their personal businesses through a revolving fund.

"The funds have helped them develop their personal businesses, and they unite themselves under Parish Entrepreneurship Learning Associations (PELAs)," she said.

PELAs, she explained, play a crucial role in mobilizing and organising youth into business groups to collaboratively meet market demands.

“Through PELAs' skills development programs, youth can enhance their technical and business competencies, leading to increased productivity, profitability, and competitiveness. They also provide valuable insights into the business environment, helping leaders and management teams make informed decisions,” Prof Gudula said.

Prof Gudula highlighted examples of successful PELAs, including 60 in Kiryandongo District with Shs930m in savings, 37 in Isingiro District with Shs369m, and 32 in Lwengo District with Shs207m, among others.

“These youths will convene at the GLF on August 5 for the maiden PELA savings and loans associations' cottage industry conference. Community savings and credit groups have been instrumental in mobilising and creating wealth, facilitating socio-economic growth and transformation in local communities. However, challenges like weak management systems and insufficient capital hinder their growth and sustainability,” Prof Gudula said.

Ms Florence Nampeera, Board Member of Gudie Agribusiness Investment Club, noted that the funds' establishment aimed to address the challenge of lack of access to big capital.