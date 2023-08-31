Youth asked to innovate to survive

The young have been urged to develop innovative solutions to help address the problem of youth unemployment and underemployment in Uganda.

This was a key message delivered by the Assistant Commissioner for Youth and Children in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr Mondo Kyateka during the opening of a two-day Youth Conference held at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe on August 30. The conference under the theme; "Enhancing Youth Employment through Innovation, inclusion and inspiration" is about lessons the youth can learn from successes and failures in various projects in Uganda.

Mr Mondo highlighted the need to harness new technologies to address challenges in various sectors.

“As young people, it doesn’t help us to think the same way we thought yesterday. There must be innovations everyday because there are a lot of things happening in the world and are a result of innovation. For example, when you go to a hotel, you don’t need ordinary keys to open your room. Through innovation, we can take the world to another level and create jobs," he said.

Prof Edward Bbaale, the Director, Directorate of Research and Graduate Training at Makerere University who was the keynote speaker said there are serious demand and supply issues for labour.

“Before understanding whether it’s the innovation that can unlock employment, the question is whether it’s the inspiration, inclusion which is important so that you analyze the demand side of labour and the supply side of labour and try to understand where it’s going in terms of creating employment. Inspiration is not all about good speakers as there are good speakers that talk about things which never work in the actual sense,”

He highlighted the issue of high school drop-out rate, which must be addressed by the government. “If the majority drop-out before completing the education cycle, it means that the labour market gets individuals who are not even half baked, but have no skill at all,” Prof Bbaale said.

He noted that these days, teachers are not technically oriented and as a result, there is no proper focused career guidance.

Ms Irene Nsangi, the Programs Manager SOS Children’s Village Uganda said, “every year, in Sub-Saharan Africa, about 12 million young people enter the labor market. These are huge numbers. We need to do more and better to address the problem of youth un- and underemployment.”

She added that, “Currently, numerous barriers limit young people from starting businesses or getting jobs, and these include having skills that do not match those needed in the labor market, a focus on formal employment only, the difficulty of starting a business, no incentives for businesses to engage young women and men, and insufficient job-intensive economic growth, to name a few. Yet, we need the enthusiasm, creativity, and innovation of the young generation to transform the world towards a sustainable and greener economy and livelihood.’’

She noted that SOS came up with a project to support the labour market integration of young people to help them find decent work that is self-reliant, and the youth conference aims at ensuring youth participation in economic growth so that people become the drivers of their agenda.