Youth asked to make use of the acquired agribusiness skills

Youth in Western Uganda and neighboring areas have been urged to make use of the acquired agribusiness skills to develop themselves and benefit people in their communities.

Speaking at the graduation of agribusiness incubators at Excel Hort Consult over the weekend, Ms Sarah Loyce Tusingwire, the Chief Executive Officer advised the youth who had excelled in agribusiness and marketing skills in fields of poultry, cuniculture, horticulture, piggery, goats rearing and apiculture to develop themselves and their communities by applying the learned skills.

“We urge you to go and make good use of the skills you got from here and in case you need more skills you can upgrade, and always inquire from your mentors, especially those who have done something related to what you have studied, to learn more in your area of expertise,” she said

The Bank of Uganda Mbarara Branch manager, Mr. Julius Turyamwijuka commended mentors who tutored youth with the various skills.

He advised the participants to grow their personal brands by applying what they have studied to benefit communities they originate from.

“Studying and mastering what has been taught to you and making use of it is paramount. Once you do not use the acquired skills, then you have studied nothing. I thank professionals and mentors of this institution for instituting skills in our children. Go and make use of the acquired skills. That is when our country will develop and be proud of us, the activities you are going to do will be beneficial to all of us,” he said.

Mr Uwizeye Seth Rutah, the incubator supervisor at Excel Hort Consult, said this was the sixth group that graduated in agribusiness and marketing skills.