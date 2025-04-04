Youth break unemployment barriers through innovations

Youth in Bushenyi Dsistrict are addressing unemployment challenges through innovative approaches that blend traditional practices with modern solutions. These young people have formed innovative groups to enable them earn a living. According to the National Housing and Population Census report of 2024, the unemployment rate in the country stands at 12.3 percent among persons aged 15 years and above.

A section of youth in the district are proving to the world that it is not only formal jobs that can help them get employed and they are now exploring other avenues. Ms Doreen Kyarisiima of Rwentuha Town Council dropped out of school in 2024 after completing her Senior Four. She explains that the lack of options to have a sustainable livelihood through education forced her to start a bakery business at home.“I stopped in Senior Four because I could not get school fees, I started baking at home with a capital of Shs400,000 in January 2024. At the beginning of this year, I shifted to Rwentuha Town. When I was still baking at home I used to get an average profit of Shs70,000 monthly but now I get Shs800,000,” she explains.

Ms Kyarisiima, who now employs eight youths, says her dream is to set up a bigger bakery that supplies her products across the country and the East African region. Ms Lucky Ninsima has a bachelor’s degree in industrial art from Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono and is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Zion Wanyama Farm in Bushenyi that deals in dairy farming. She says the farm is used as a skilling centre for youth that has enabled 59 groups of youth to gain employability skills and has since developed Zion Hub in Kitwe. The hub helps youth to produce different products like yorghurt, ghee based vaseline, pasteurised milk, ghee, hot cakes and animal feeds. “We started the hub in January this year but we can earn Shs2 million a month and get an average of shs500,000 profit. You see the hub is just a month old. We are doing well and we hope to expand our market, right now we sell our products in supermarkets around,” she says.

Ms Annah Naturinda, 32, is the chairperson Kyeizooba Youth Dairy Enterprise in Kyeizooba Sub-county. They started their group in April 2024 and have a membership of 36 youth. “I have a bachelor’s degree in education from Kampala International University (KIU). I tried teaching but I was not being paid enough money. I mobilised youth around and we started this enterprise and we are progressing well,” she explains.

She says they started their enterprise in April last year with 25 litres but now they collect 300 litres.





Challenges youth face

Ms Naturinda adds: "We sell milk with its other products like cheese, yoghourt but the challenge we have is fluctuating market, one comes today wants 100 litres and the next day wants 50 litres that destabilise our business," Mr Eliab Tumwesigye, a member of Bijenje Youth Development Group in Bijenje Parish in Kyabugimbi Sub-county, says they decided to start this after realising they were idle. "There was a big challenge in this village, many youths had resorted to gambling, spending most of the time in bars and video halls, and others had turned into thieves. Some of us sat down and came out with an idea on how we can be helped," he says. He says the challenge they have now is lack of capital, electricity and market. "Our marketing strategy is that each of the members is given five pairs of shoes and moves within the community, markets, and schools and promotes them but the market remains small. We also need capital to buy equipment as well as electricity," he says.





According to Mr Tumwesigye, their plan is to set up a big factory that will give more youth employment and improve their livelihood. Despite the youth's efforts, they have not had any support from the government apart from Ripple Effect, a Non Governmental Organisation that supports youth with skills needed to reach their full potential. "We were supplied with a generator, cooler, and motorcycle by Ripple Effect and this has been a big boost to our business," says Ms Naturinda of Kyeizooba Youth Dairy Enterprise. Ms Alum Caroline, the enterprise development officer with Ripple Effect says they are supporting these youth through a five year project with support from Mastercard Foundation that targets purely the youth especially female individuals, and aims at improving social-economic well-being of young people. The project is in nine districts of the country which include Bushenyi, Mitooma, Mbarara, Sheema, Isingiro, Ibanda, Kamwenge, Rubirizi and Bushenyi. Mr Apollo Aryaguma , Kyabugimbi Sub-county chairperson advised the government to intensify efforts in marketing local products. "When the government talks of value addition, there is a lot being done in communities these days but the challenge is on accessing markets. People are making soap, drinks which are even of good quality but they lack access to markets which demonises them," he says.





Filling all positions.

Our target is to have all key positions filled. This issue of returning money meant to recruit workers or pay pensioners must stop. We have not been performing well at the national level because we lack essential workers, especially heads of departments. We understand we have progressed, where we came from was worse but we must still change a lot,– Mr Samuel Mucunguzi, the Bushenyi District chairperson

Govt programmes

The deputy resident commissioner of Bushenyi, Mr Hillary Igambirine advised the youths to task their leaders to apply for funding from government programmes like Emyooga and Parish Development Model(PDM).