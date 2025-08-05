Youth climate activists raise frustration over govt's silence on EACOP

Youth climate activists under the umbrella body End Fossil Occupy Uganda have expressed frustration with the government's response to their campaign against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), which continues to move forward despite their concerns.

The activists staged a demonstration in Kampala on August 5, highlighting the project's potential impact on the environment and local communities.

"The project has already affected approximately 13,000 people in Uganda and Tanzania who have lost their land with unfair compensation," said Felix Musinguzi, spokesperson for End Fossil Occupy Uganda.

"It is projected to affect over 100,000 people across Uganda and Tanzania and poses risks to critical water sources, including Lake Victoria, which provides water to 40 million people."

The activists are demanding that financial institutions withdraw funding from EACOP, citing concerns about human rights abuses and environmental degradation.

"As young people, we refuse to inherit a damaged planet and devastated communities," Musinguzi said. "Banks financing this project must listen to our voices and withdraw their support immediately."

The EACOP project, which will transport crude oil from Uganda's Tilenga and Kingfisher oil fields to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga in Tanzania, has faced criticism from local and international anti-fossil groups.

The project is jointly owned by French oil giant Total Energies, Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Tanzania Development Corporation.

According to recent reports, the pipeline has reached 62 per cent completion, with the country targeting first oil by the end of 2026. However, activists argue that the project will intensify climate change, displace communities, and negatively impact wildlife and water sources.

The government has dismissed protests against the project, characterizing them as funded efforts by foreign saboteurs intended to undermine the country's economic development.

In a recent incident, 12 environmental activists, including students, were remanded to Luzira prison until August 18 after protesting against EACOP at Stanbic Bank headquarters in Kampala.



