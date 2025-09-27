Youth crime waves threaten govt's poverty alleviation projects - report

The increasing crime rates among youth are jeopardizing the performance of the government's poverty alleviation-related projects, officials have warned.

Commissioner of Youth and Children’s Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Fred Ngabirano, said youth between 18-25 years old are engaging in theft of agricultural produce, targeting investments in piggery, poultry, and crops.

"This has become discouragement because when they steal their investments, it affects the time of repayment," Mr. Ngabirano said, highlighting the impact on projects like the Parish Development Model (PDM). He attributed the rise in crime to drug abuse among youth.

The warning came during the release of a report on crimes committed by juveniles in Uganda, carried out by Uganda Youth Development Link in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The report reveals that 75-80 per cent of incarcerated individuals are youth aged 18-35.

"We have all agreed that there is what we call a point of pain... 75% of those incarcerated in prisons are youth," Mr. Ngabirano stressed. While males dominate crime statistics, females are increasingly involved, depending on their environment.

UYDEL Executive Director Dr. Kasirye Rogers noted that despite government efforts to curb crime, youth continue to top the list of offenders, often due to drug abuse, poverty, lack of parental guidance, and ignorance.

"When you look at capital offenses, children are also committing capital offenses, fighting and killing each other... There are a lot of gaps that must be addressed," Dr Rogers said.

UNODC Uganda Head Sharon Lesa Nyambe urged policymakers to address social and economic issues affecting young people, including poverty, employment, broken families, and substance abuse.

"Without urgent action, we risk losing a generation of young people," she warned.



