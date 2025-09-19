Youth fill agriculture extension worker gap

As Uganda continues to struggle with a shortage of over 3,300 agricultural extension workers, a group of youth in Luweero District has stepped up to fill the significant gap, providing essential services to farmers, but at a cost. Recognising the opportunities in the agricultural sector, a group of enterprising youth under the Zika Youth Cooperative Society Limited has embraced agriculture as a business, supporting more than 900 farmers with critical extension services.

“As young people, we’ve taken on the challenge of becoming service providers, supporting farmers with affordable, timely, and cost-effective services. These range from land preparation, soil testing, planting, spraying, and irrigation...,” said Mr Abdul Sseryazi, general secretary of Zika Youth Cooperative Society in Luweero. Mr Sseryazi was addressing a visiting team from the Sasakawa Africa Association (SAA) and Ripon Foundation, eager to witness the impact of youth-led innovations in agriculture.

The Ripon Foundation, which funds Sasakawa’s work in Uganda, focuses on supporting smallholder farmers through regenerative agriculture, nutrition-sensitive practices, and market-oriented production. According to the latest Auditor General's report, the current farmer-to-extension worker ratio in Uganda stands at 1:1,800, far higher than the recommended 1:500. This shortage is largely due to recruitment freezes and limited funding. In response, youth groups like Zika are filling the gap professionally, turning a national challenge into an entrepreneurial opportunity.

Mr Sseryazi, also a trained commercial community-based facilitator (CCBF), said members of the cooperative have been empowered through the CCBF model to provide essential services to farmers. The cooperative has also created a network of 50 youth entrepreneurs, recruited and trained by five lead CCBFs originally supported by the Sasakawa Africa Association. The CCBF model is a youth-led agricultural initiative that equips young people to deliver demand-driven, high-quality agricultural services.

These facilitators receive both technical and business training to offer services such as access to quality inputs, mechanisation, and climate-resilient techniques.

Acting as both entrepreneurs and change agents, they are helping transform Uganda’s largely subsistence agriculture into a productive, market-oriented sector aligned with national development goals. “Agriculture is a very interesting business, it can create employment, generate income, and have real community impact. But in a world shaped by technology and climate change, we must be dynamic and flexible to succeed,” Mr Sseryazi emphasised.

“We call on the government to support our efforts so we can reach even more last-mile farmers. We deeply appreciate the goodwill of the Nippon Foundation and the people of Japan. We’ve gained so much by choosing to walk this journey with the farmers.” So far, the Zika Youth Cooperative has reached 980 farmers managing a combined total of 1,235 acres. Mr Sseryazi noted that offering services across the entire value chain ensures year-round engagement with farmers.

“During the planting season, we focus on land preparation and planting. In the dry season, we offer irrigation. We remain active throughout the year,” he said.

The cost of planting using a jab planter is approximately Shs70,000 per acre. While some cooperative members are salaried, others earn commissions based on services rendered. To better understand and meet farmers' needs, the cooperative has embraced digital platforms such as Virtual Agronomist, Easy Agric, M-Omulimisa, and Hello Tractor for client registration and service delivery.

Recognition

Mr Henry Walusimbi, a youthful lettuce farmer, credits irrigation with enabling year-round production. “I harvest over 120 heads of lettuce daily, each selling at Shs1,500. Irrigation has kept me in business,” he said. Mr Takeju Ogata, chairman of the Nippon Foundation, expressed his admiration for the Luweero youth’s adoption of mechanised technologies. “Mechanised agriculture reduces labour costs, boosts yields, and improves farm management,” he said during his first visit to Uganda.

Mr Ogata emphasised that involving youth in productive agriculture not only ensures food security but also national stability. He pledged continued support from the Ripon Foundation through the Sasakawa Africa Association. The Nippon Foundation, established in 1962 in Tokyo by Ryōichi Sasakawa, is a non-profit organisation that directs revenues from Japanese motorboat racing into humanitarian and development work globally.

National and institutional support

Mr Robert Anyang, country director of the SAA, said mechanisation is key to attracting youth to agriculture. “The use of rudimentary tools like hand hoes discourages youth from embracing farming.” He said Sasakawa signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Agriculture to offer a range of services aimed at transforming the livelihoods of Ugandan farmers. Mr Joseph Bbemba, deputy country director of SAA, said the organisation is committed to promoting mechanisation and profitability in agriculture.

Mr Joseph Okee, senior agricultural extension coordinator at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, acknowledged the shortage of extension staff and commended private sector players like Sasakawa for stepping in. Mr Lijima Isao, special advisor to the Japanese prime minister, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting various development sectors in Uganda. He was recently in Uganda for the launch of a Shs1.8b project by the Nippon Foundation to support the rehabilitation and empowerment of injured servicemen, veterans, and their families.

During their visit, Mr Lijima and Mr Takeju also met with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe. The President applauded Japan for its long-standing partnership in areas such as infrastructure and agriculture.

Uganda’s backbone

Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy, employing approximately 70 percent of the population and contributing about 24 percent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).







