Youth in Sebei ask govt for funding to fight FGM

Youth in Sebei Sub-region under their umbrella association, Sebei Youth Council, have asked the government for funding to extend the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) to hotspot areas in the rural sub-counties.

Some of the hotspot sub-counties are Riwo, Chepkwasta, Kapsarur, Kortek, and Mutushet in Bukwo District, which mainly neighbour Kenya.

FGM, a practice that involves removing a female’s external genitalia, was outlawed in 2010.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the International Youth Day in Kapchorwa Town on Wednesday, Mr Romney Limo, a youth leader, said they have the ability to do more if funded by the government.

“We should be the first priority because we are more affected by negative cultural norms and practices,” he said.

In March last year, anti-FGM activists rescued about 1,500 girls who were supposed to undergo the knife in Kween, Bukwo and Kapchorwa districts.

Mr Limo said young people in the affected sub-counties can trust them if they are empowered to spread the message of anti- FGM.

“We want to see this practice fade away, especially in the hotspot areas, but we cannot do much unless the government gives a platform,” he added.

The youth celebrations included several activities such as health screening, HIV/Aids testing and counselling, community engagements, among others.

Ms Sarah Chebet, a youth leader in Kween, said there is a lot of laxity among leaders supposed to fight FGM, especially in rural communities.

“People who are supposed to fight the vice, including the law enforcers and other government agencies, have ignored their duties. The government should support the youth to fight the vice,” Ms Chebet said.

Mr Jacob Eyeru, the chairperson of National Youth Council, lauded the youth for taking the initiative.

“We are happy that youth in Sebei are asking for airtime to spread the anti-FGM messages to their fellows,” he said.

Ms Aber Nicoletta, the general secretary of the Youth Advisory Committee and a peer educator at Reach a Hand Uganda, an NGO, also asked the government to remove a taxation on sanitary pads for girls.

“Let us make a conducive environment for the girl child so that she can study to become an important person in future,” she said.

Ms Margret Nyombi, the programmes manager at the Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance Uganda, a consortium of organisations that stand for and promote young people’s rights, said they have listened to youths’ calls and are ready to work with them.

“It’s pertinent when young people find solutions on what can be done differently because a lot has been done but no change is encountered,” she said.

Mr Alfred Mwanga, the Kapchorwa health officer, said FGM has continued to violate youth rights.

“We need to strengthen all activities surrounding youth to be funded by government and consortium programmes such as free access to services at health facilities,” he said.

Mr Martin Sakaja, the deputy Resident District Commissioner, noted that youth participation in the fight against FGM has remained low.

“The youth should be engaged if we are to see results,” he said.

