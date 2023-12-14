Youth in West Nile and Acholi to benefit from Shs55b Danish program

Youth in West Nile and Acholi sub-regions are set to benefit from a Shs55 billion program by the Danish Embassy in Uganda.

The program aims at enhancing access to and utilization of services and information on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) among young people aged 10-24 in refugee settlement areas.

The four-year initiative which is set to run from January 2024 to December 2027, builds on the UN population and the Royal Danish Embassy’s ongoing efforts in addressing the pressing sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) needs among refugees and host communities in West Nile and Acholi sub-region.

The SAY programme will be implemented in three refugee hosting and two refugee-affected districts of Adjumani, Obongi, Lamwo, Moyo and Kitgum.

Speaking at the launch of the program on Thursday, Ms Gift Malunga, UNFPA Country Representative said the partnership focuses on adolescents and youth to ensure that they have access to information and services concerning SRHR which will help the adolescent and youth to remain a school.

“Adolescent girls more importantly are dropping out of schools because of unintended pregnancies. Currently, adolescent pregnancy rates remain stagnant at 24 per cent, when we have high teenage pregnancies it means a high rate of unprotected sex, it means a high risk of sexually transmitted infections and also the risk of acquiring HIV,” he said.

Ms Signe Winding Albjerg, the Danish Ambassador to Uganda said they are concerned with stagnant teenage pregnancies, adding that one in four girls aged between 15 and 19 have started childbearing.

“It’s not good for the health of the baby when you’re still a child. The program is mainly focusing on two areas; supporting Uganda as a host for refugees and also making sure adolescent girls know about their rights in sexual reproductive health,” she said.