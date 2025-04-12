Youth not angry enough to cause change - Rev Mwesigye

The Director of ethics in the Ministry of Ethics and integrity Rev Can Aaron Mwesigye has said the youth and young people have not gotten angry enough to cause change in the fight against corruption a reason the fight is looks like not moving.

Speaking at the launch of school integrity clubs in Ntungamo District on April 12, 2025, Rev. Mwesigye emphasised that young people haven't been angry enough to drive change.

"The youth are not angry enough. Corruption affects youth and cripples their opportunities, that's why you need to develop more anger. Youth are drivers of change, youth movements have a history of demanding change and good governance," Rev. Mwesigye said. He urged the youth to take an active role in fighting corruption, which he believes starts with developing a strong moral foundation.

Rev. Mwesigye criticized the government's approach, saying, "Government has been busy repairing broken men. They have concentrated on building social infrastructure, schools, roofs, hospitals, but without building moral infrastructure beginning with children and youth, they will build infrastructure, but it will just collapse." He cited examples of costly infrastructure projects collapsing prematurely due to lack of morality.

The Deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms. Anne Muheirwe, highlighted the importance of integrity clubs in schools, saying, "Integrity is very key in the fight against corruption. Schools provide an account of integrity. When organizations employ people, they make background checks in schools, and this has led many to lose employment."

Ms. Muheirwe encouraged the youth to be the change they want to see. "You must be a generation to create change in the world. You must be the change you want, consistently becoming honest, accountable people committed to your relationships."

The initiative aims to sensitize students on the dangers of corruption and promote moral values. At least seven schools in Ntungamo district are participating, including Ntungamo Girls High School, where Mr. Gumisiria Keishari, the school director, urged students to lead by example and avoid destructive behavior.