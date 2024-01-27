Youth Parliament asks gov’t to empower youth

The Speaker Uganda Youth Parliament Mr Brighton Kiwanuka has urged government to empower the youth to enable them become self-employed and self-reliant.

“We have had problems with young people being detached from the elders in government, it has brought a lot of mayhem and chaos because the government had sidelined itself from the youth which left the youth disappointed that’s why the youth parliament was created to mentor and nature young people to become great leaders and bridge the gap between the youth and the government” he said.

Mr Kiwanuka made the remarks on Monday in Kampala while presenting the Best Humanitarian Award of 2023 to the Chief Executive Officer Keddi foundation an NGO, Mr Steven Keddi in recognition for his philanthropy works carried out through the Keddi Foundation.

“Keddi is one of our youth in Uganda and East Africa who can give people inspiration and has shown that a youth can become a great person regardless of their background. When you look at the people that Keddi is helping and he is working with in his NGO they are mainly youth that’s why the youth Parliament nominated him for the award which he won and is receiving today” he said.

Mr Kiwanuka said the Youth Parliament made a survey last year from September to December which was aimed at looking for a person who has transformed people’s lives for the better in communities across the country.

While receiving the award, Mr Keddi said he will continue carrying out his charitable causes in order to see the improvement of the lives of people in different parts of the country.

“I am happy to see that I inspire people out there both young and old with my works. To any young person out there I urge them not to lose hope, tomorrow will be your day. I didn’t know that I would one day be recognized like today, I was a poor boy in the village doing all sorts of work from being a shamba boy, cleaning toilets, digging in people’s gardens but today am somebody because I never gave up, I had a dream so anybody out there just keep holding onto your dream, the suffering isn’t permanent” Keddi noted.