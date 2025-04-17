Youth protest Besigye detention with silent mannequin display in Kampala

A group of youth activists staged a mannequin protest in Kampala on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye and other political prisoners.

The protesters, from various social justice movements, lined mannequins along Buganda Road, each holding placards with bold messages urging government respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“Many individuals have been imprisoned for over four years without due process,” Clare Namara, one of the organisers told Monitor.

She added: “We urge authorities to release those detained and stop targeting people based on their political affiliations.”

Besigye, a four-time presidential contender and outspoken critic of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), was arrested in Nairobi late last year along with his aide, Hajji Obed Lutale.

Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye (with arm raised) and his co-accused, Mr Obeid Lutale arrive at the High Court in Kampala on April 11, 2025 for their bail ruling. They were denied bail. PHOTOS/ISAAC KASAMANI

Facing treason charges, the two have remained in detention for nearly five months, despite a landmark Supreme Court ruling on January 31 that barred the trial of civilians in military courts.

After repeated attempts at physical protests were blocked by security forces, activists turned to symbolism on Wednesday —a megaphone blared “Free political prisoners!” as silent mannequins stood in defiance, drawing the attention of passersby and motorists.

The activists also demanded the release of nine opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters, arrested between 2020 and 2021, who remain detained at Kitalya Prison.

They were initially charged with unlawful possession of firearms before being taken to the military court in Makindye.

Those held include Yasin Ssekitoleko alias Machete, Sharif Kalanzi, Musa Kavuma, Abdallah Gibusiwa, Umar Kato, Joseph Muwonge, Jimmy Galukande, Patrick Mwase and Abdallah Kintu.

“We are not enemies of the state,” said Kennedy Makana, another protester. “If we truly have democracy in Uganda, then let people freely belong to any political party.”

Norah Kobusingye, a fellow activist, accused the government of using the judiciary to silence dissent.

“The government must uphold the law and stop persecuting those who think differently,” she said.

The protest was largely peaceful, with no immediate police intervention. However, human rights watchdogs have repeatedly criticised Uganda for shrinking civic space and cracking down on peaceful protests.

Despite the symbolic nature of the demonstration, activists vowed to continue their campaign for justice.

