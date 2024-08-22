Youth protest in Jinja against regional parliamentary sittings

A group of youth in Jinja launched nationwide anti-corruption protests on Thursday, targeting the upcoming regional parliamentary sittings scheduled to begin in Gulu District next week.

While marching to City Hall in Jinja City on Thursday, the youth from various universities called on the entire country to join hands and demand the resignation of Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among due to alleged corruption tendencies.

The youth, led by Benjamin Akisu from Kyambogo University, argued that the regional sittings orchestrated by the Parliament leadership under Ms Among are aimed at siphoning taxpayers' money.

“Atop corruption, [Speaker] Anita [Among} must resign. Dear Ugandans, we are here today, to say No to corruption,” they chanted as they headed towards the City Hall.

He added: “This is the time to end this thuggery, they have stolen our money, and we are here to fight corruption that is why we have braved this rain and come here. In Jinja we say there are no regional settings in Jinja,”

Speaker Among announced on May 16 plans to hold four regional parliamentary sittings in Gulu, Masaka, Mbarara, and Mbale, with the aim of bringing the House closer to the people.

Gulu City will host the first regional parliamentary sitting on August 29 and 30 at the Kaunda Grounds in Bardege-Layibi Division. Other sittings will be held in the eastern, central, and western regions.

Parliament has allocated Shs20 billion for the exercise, with each regional sitting reportedly costing Shs5 billion. The youths condemned the move as wasteful spending.

“Next week, we are going to march to Kaunda grounds in Gulu to show our dissatisfaction because whatever is being done is wastage of resources yet there are sectors like health, education that are badly off.

This protest follows a recent incident where police in Kampala arrested two of 18 students involved in an anti-corruption march to Parliament on August 15. The students, carrying banners that read “Join Wananchi [Citizens]… Nationwide Anti-Corruption Protests March to Public Offices,” criticised the misallocaition of funds meant for essential services.

“Fellow Ugandans, join us in this cause, we cannot just look on when our resources are being stolen by a few people who call themselves ab-ekitiibwa (honorables). Our people are dying in Kiteezi because of corruption. We don’t find drugs in health facilities because a few people in this Parliament have chosen to enrich themselves. Stop Corruption, [Speaker] Anita [Among] must go,” they said.