Youth sent to High Court for trial over raping 65-year-old woman

City Hall Court Monday committed a 25-year-old male casual labourer to High Court over raping a 65-year-old woman.

The accused, Tonny Ssemwogerere, a resident of Kikuulu zone- Kawempe Division in Kampala City where he allegedly committed the offence, appeared in a session presided by magistrate Fatuma Nabirye.

Prosecution led by Mr Timothy Aduti informed court that investigations into Ssemwogerere's case are complete presenting an indictment that court read to the convict.

Ms Nabirye upon scrutinizing the indictment- held that ‘‘Ssemwogerere is sent to High Court for trial at a next convenient session.’’

She as well ordered the prosecutor to give the accused a copy of the indictment.

Background

According to the indictment, Ssemwogerere's victim was his neighbour and on April 4, 2021 at 10pm was on her way from the shop when she was attacked by the accused.

The indictment explains that ‘‘Ssemwogerere hit his victim from behind and threw her down.’’

‘‘A struggle ensued between them but the accused over powered her and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her,’’ it states.

"During the struggle, the victim was able to identify the accused from his voice as her neighbour. She also scratched him on the nose during the incidence,’’ the indictment reads in part.

It further states that the person ran away after he was done. The victim then proceeded to her home as it was at night and she told her neighbour about the Ssemwogerere’s misdeed. She reported the case to Kikaaya Police post the following morning.

Police documents indicate that Ssemwogerere was arrested on April 5, and taken to police where he denied committing the offence.

The victim was as well examined by a police surgeon at Praise medical clinic and found to have injuries on her private parts caused by a forced sexual act.

Ssemwogerere was as well examined on to his mental status and found to be of sound mind. He also had an abrasion on the eye and nose which were caused by his victim as she tried to defend herself from him.

