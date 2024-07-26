Youth table fresh demands to govt

Youth activists from Gen Z Uganda Chapter have presented new demands to the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) following the arrest of their colleagues who were marching to Parliament in protest against corruption.

Mr Thomas Bagonza, the LCIII chairperson of Wandegeya and one of the organisers of the protests, emphasised their request for the UHRC to order security agencies to release unconditionally, those arrested on Tuesday and yesterday during the peaceful protests.

He accused the UHRC of neglecting its duty to protect human rights defenders.

“Our colleagues were brutally arrested by the UPDF and other security agencies under the watch of the UHRC, which is mandated to ensure our rights are protected,” said Mr Bagonza. “They have been looking on since Tuesday,” he added.

The youth activists are also demanding that the UHRC prevent the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) from interfering in peaceful demonstrations and hold all security agencies accountable for the brutal arrests.

“All the unlawful actions of the security organs, including the police, UPDF, and non-uniformed personnel, infringed on our human rights and freedoms as guaranteed by the laws of this land,” Mr Bagonza added.

Over 50 youth, including their leaders of Tuesday’s protest, are still incarcerated at Luzira, with some are expected to appear in court soon.

The activists were attempting to march to Parliament in an anti-corruption demonstrations, but were mostly arrested before reaching the building.

Mr Alex Luwemba, another youth activist, called on the UHRC to investigate the Tuesday incident and make recommendations to the government. They said that they had issues a two days ultimatum to UHRC to act on their demands.

“ They should call for a meeting as soon as possible. If they do not, we will protest at their premises,” Mr. Luwemba said.

“Many people have petitioned Parliament without police interference. Why were we not given protection like other petitioners?”

The UHRC spokesperson, Mr Alex Bukumhune, who received the petition on behalf of the chairperson, assured the activists that their demands would be considered during an upcoming council meeting.

“The youth representing Gen Z East Africa have presented their petition, and we assure them that their demands will be honored because they have followed the right channels,” Mr. Bukumhune said. He noted that the UHRC had not yet responded to the events as they were still monitoring the situation.

“We have been monitoring the situation before and after Tuesday’s events. The Council will sit soon to decide the way forward,” Mr. Bukumhune added.

Whereas the UHRC’s chairperson, Justice Mariam Wangadya, was not available for a comment yesterday, she recently advised the government to present those arrested during the ongoing anti-corruption protests before the courts of law within the stipulated time.