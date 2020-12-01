Youth tasked to step up efforts against Hiv/Aids

By YAHUDU KITUNZI More by this Author

The chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on HIV/AIDS, Ms Florence Namboozo Mayoga has advised youth in Uganda to be at the forefront in the fight against the spread of the virus.

She says it’s the only way of reducing new HIV infections in the country.

"Young people should stick to ABC (Abstinence, Be faithful, use a Condom) strategy as the only way to prevent HIV/AIDS among youth and adolescents,” Ms Nambozo told journalists at Elgon Hotel as Uganda joins the rest of the World to commemorates World AIDS Day under the theme "National solidarity and a shared responsibility towards ending AIDS.

She called upon Ugandans to live responsible lives noting that ending the spread of the virus requires personal commitment and also urged all people to disseminate the right information on HIV/Aids on radios, TVs, and other media platforms in a bid to end the scourge.

"People should have the culture of testing for HIV and if they are found to be positive, they should seek medical care immediately. Having HIV is not a death sentence; with care, people living positive have the same life expectance as those who don't have the disease," Nambozo advised.

Uganda has made significant strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Uganda is ranked among the first 14 countries globally to have achieved the UNAIDS 2nd and 3rd targets in the fight against HIV.

Advertisement

The UNAIDS target is that by 2020, 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status; all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy; and 90 percent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.

In the year 2019/20, Uganda registered an increase in the number of adults and children on antiretroviral therapy (ART) achieving 89 percent coverage (1,241,509/1,400,000) from 86 percent (1,198,445/1,393,445), according to Minister of State for Primary Health Care, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu.

"HIV positive pregnant women not on HAART receiving ARVs for eMTCT during pregnancy, labour, delivery and postpartum increased to 94 percent (30,113/32,036) from 91 percent (29,475/32,485) in 2018/19. ART retention increased to 78 percent from 76 percent," Dr Moriku told journalists in Kampala on Tuesday.