Youth testifies in Pastor Kayanja sodomy defamation case

Seven youths in the dock at Mwanga II Magistrate’s Court accused of fabricating sodomy allegations against Pastor Robert Kayanja. PHOTO/JULIET KIGONGO.

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Khalifa, who has been in prison for four years now alongside eight others, faces charges including conspiracy to defeat justice, criminal trespass at Rubaga Miracle Cathedral, and giving false information to police.

The trial of nine youth accused of defaming Pastor Robert Kayanja resumed last week before Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba at Mwanga II Magistrates Court, with yet another witness taking the stand in a dramatic defence hearing.

Labib Khalifa, 24, appeared as the fourth defence witness, telling the court in an unsworn statement that he was introduced to Pastor Kayanja in 2017 and later became a victim of repeated sexual abuse. “Your worship, I met a man named Joshua at Capital Shoppers Bugolobi during my school holidays. He introduced me to activities at Rubaga Miracle Centre, and eventually, I met Pastor Kayanja,” Khalifa said. Khalifa, who has been in prison for four years now alongside eight others, faces charges including conspiracy to defeat justice, criminal trespass at Rubaga Miracle Cathedral, and giving false information to police.


In his narrative, Khalifa alleged that what began as an invitation to participate in church youth activities soon morphed into coercive sexual encounters. He claimed Kayanja lured him with expensive gifts such as phones, money, and promises of better education opportunities. However, the prosecution maintains none of this was stated in Khalifa's police statements.

Khalifa also claimed he was made to work at the pastor’s farm in Kiryandongo and perform security duties without proper compensation. He said by 2019, he was demanding Shs340m in unpaid dues, but the amount was allegedly reduced to Shs162m. Khalifa also stated that these incidents were never reported immediately because of fear and manipulation.

However, the prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, reminded the court that because Khalifa had refused to testify under oath, his testimony remains unverified and cannot be subjected to cross-examination. “We cannot examine the credibility of these allegations unless they are sworn,” Muwaganya noted.

Mr Muwaganya also told the court that the High Court had ruled in favour of Magistrate Byarugaba’s earlier directive banning live media coverage of the trial. The ruling followed concerns that bloggers were sensationalising proceedings and compromising the fairness of the trial. The matter has been adjourned to August 28 and will continue on selected dates in September for further defence hearings.


