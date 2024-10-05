Youth urged to harness AI for creativity, not crutch for innovation

With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, young people have been urged not to let AI diminish their capacity for innovation and creativity, but rather to use it to enhance their abilities.

Mr Ibrahim Kayongo, Quality Manager at Tecno Uganda, emphasized that while AI can be a powerful tool, people should not abandon their own innovation and creativity by letting AI do all the work. Instead, he advised using AI as a catalyst for creativity, without completely relying on it.

He explained that although AI is capable of performing many tasks, it still requires human intervention for certain aspects, particularly those that rely on common sense—something AI lacks.

“Most people are worried that AI will phase out their jobs. Even we, as programmers, had concerns. Yes, AI can design and create a website, but there are things that will require a technical person, like common sense, which AI doesn’t possess,” said Mr. Kayongo.

He added, “AI can edit photos and set a background, but it cannot determine positioning, which requires human knowledge.”

Speaking to Monitor during the launch of Tecno’s AI-powered ecosystem—which includes smartphones, laptops, and tablets, Mr Kayongo noted that if young people use AI to enhance their creativity, they can unlock new possibilities and transform the world.

Mr Dickson Bruce, Tecno’s product consultant, said the company’s new AI products are designed to boost productivity while also unleashing the creativity of their users.

“When we saw that AI had the potential to be a true equalizing force that everyone could benefit from, we knew we had to ensure that everyone had a chance to experience it,” Bruce said.

He added, “Our approach is to deliver practical AI, where new features seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping consumers improve their quality of life and simplify everyday tasks.”

Bruce acknowledged that many Ugandans have yet to fully embrace AI but expressed optimism that the new products would be a game changer for businesses and education, offering time-saving solutions and improving efficiency.

He explained that in business, AI can help owners make better decisions by providing accurate and timely data analysis.

Bruce urged Ugandans to adopt emerging technologies, including AI.

He also highlighted Tecno’s commitment to sustainability, noting that all their AI products are eco-friendly.

“We use renewable materials. For example, on the Camon, we use renewable silk material to manufacture the magic skin, meaning all those covers can be renewed. Our batteries are lithium-ion, and we use lithium-polymer batteries that can also be renewed,” Bruce said.