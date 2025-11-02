Youth urged to shun job seeking abroad, embrace self-employment

Experts have sounded the alarm on the rising cases of human trafficking in Uganda, urging the youth to prioritize self-employment and entrepreneurship to minimize the risk of falling prey to traffickers.

According to Richard Baguma, Secretary General of the United Nations Association of Uganda (UNAU), many young people are lured into exploitation due to their desperation for employment.

Speaking at a meeting with youth leaders in Kampala, Baguma revealed that numerous educated youths have a mentality of seeking employment abroad, often at the expense of their dignity and safety.

"Many educated youths, after completing their education, have a mentality of just being employed by someone; others sell their land to acquire employment abroad, who sometimes end up being trafficked," Baguma said.

He emphasized that every individual has a role to play in fighting modern slavery, adding, "We can all fight modern slavery; every day we see documentaries of our sons and daughters suffering in foreign lands; many fall victim unknowingly."

Baguma encouraged the youth to explore entrepreneurship, agriculture, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive socio-economic transformation.

Youth leader Frank Kigoye attributed the unemployment and job thirst among young people to the Ugandan education curriculum, which he claimed produces job seekers rather than job creators.

"Some graduates think that starting entrepreneurial ventures like soap making, making drinks, and snacks undermines their profession and hence resolve to rather go abroad to suffer," Kigoye said.

He called on leaders to prioritize problem-solving and create an enabling environment for the youth to thrive.

Mr Suzan Kayonde, Associate Partner and African Director for Do Well Do Good, echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that the government focus on developing the private sector by supporting start-ups, job creation, and innovations.

"We need to drive away from donor dependence syndrome," she said. "When the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) withdrew funding, a lot of people lost jobs; people who were receiving drugs can no longer receive them because we are over-dependent on them. It's a great opportunity for Uganda to wake up."

Kayonde also highlighted the potential for Uganda to replicate the success of entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, who has funded numerous government programs and NGOs, driving impact in education, health, and climate.

The experts' concerns come amid reports of many Ugandan youth being trafficked in countries such as Dubai, Qatar, Myanmar, and Malaysia, often tricked into slavery with promises of employment.



