Youth urged to take active role in civic education, politics

African legislators have called on Ugandan youth to take an active role in civic education and political participation, emphasising that the country's future rests in their hands.

Speaking as the chief guest at the University Debate Competition on Political Governance held in Kampala on Friday, Zambian legislator Shacky Timburwa Timburwa commended the level of research, confidence, and engagement exhibited by the young participants.

"The youth were very pragmatic and full of knowledge and research. Uganda is blessed to have such a generation that is both curious and committed to national development," he said.

Mr Timburwa noted that with young people forming the majority of Uganda's population, it is vital that they are fully involved in civic education and national planning.





He warned that when youth feel excluded from decision-making, the country risks losing their potential contribution to productivity and stability.

"Having young people willing to participate in political discourse is a blessing, it channels their energy into productivity, empowerment, and contribution to the country's GDP," he said.

The event, organized by the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), brought together students from 24 universities under the HOPE Project, aimed at strengthening civic engagement and promoting constitutional values among young Ugandans.

According to Ms Sarah Birete, the Executive Director of CCG, the initiative seeks to nurture a culture of constitutionalism through knowledge, debate, and exposure.

"The purpose of the program is to promote a culture of constitutionalism by equipping young people with knowledge, skills, and platforms for engagement," she explained.

She added that the theme of the Inter-University Debates, "The Unending Quest for Free and Fair Elections in Uganda Since Independence," encourages students to research the country's electoral history, assess progress, and identify challenges to achieving electoral integrity.

Ms Birete emphasized that civic education is a cornerstone of democracy and that young people must understand their role in governance beyond voting.

"We want students to know that it is their duty to engage in governance and promote constitutionalism," she said. "Civic education empowers them to question, contribute, and demand accountability."

Cynthia Easter Apiri, a student from Makerere University, said the debates have deepened her understanding of governance and her role in shaping Uganda's future.

"Political debates on election governance help create civic awareness, which is crucial for youth participation," she said. "It also pushes us to learn our country's political history and understand how young people can influence positive change."

She added that this is a transition phase where young people must prepare to take leadership roles and redefine how government systems serve citizens.

"We are moving into a generation where we have to define the systems ourselves because those before us are moving out, and our role is to reshape governance and ensure it focuses on service delivery and accountability."

The competition saw Makerere University emerge as the overall winner with 86%, followed closely by Kyambogo University (85%), Kampala International University (83%), Uganda Christian University (81%), and Gulu University (80%).



