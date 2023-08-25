Youths call for inclusion during formulation of strategic plans

A section of youths under their umbrella body, the Uganda Youth Coalition for Sustainable Development Goals (UYC-SDGs) have called upon the government to always engage them for their views while formulating different strategic plans for their easy realization.

“For example during the International Youth Day celebrations, we saw the president launching the youths’ strategic plan but as I talk we don’t know what is inside there. Such plans will fail to be realized if all youths are not involved,” said, Mr Joshua Musinguzi, the association president on Friday during the stakeholders’ engagement meeting.

“We make the biggest population and the youth coalition for SDGs is a strong pillar which binds many youth organisations towards realising the 17 SDGs, so our involvement in these plans shall enable us to rally our fellow youths for collective development,” he added.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Mr Kansime Onesmus, the senior program officer of knowledge management in the office of the Prime Minister said that they are already engaging young people in different processes,

“We are ensuring that young people are fully involved in the voluntary national review at the high-level political forum which will be held next year so that we have young people's voices as we talk about the implementation of SDGs at the global level,” he said.

The young people’s role, he said, is to be fully and meaningfully engaged in the implementation of the SDGs.