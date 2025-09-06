Youths front colleague to challenge Museveni and tackle their struggles

A section of Ugandan youths has unveiled one of their own, Micheal Nkwanga, as their preferred candidate to challenge President Museveni’s 40-year rule and address what they described as persistent challenges of unemployment, poor health services, and substandard education.

On Friday, September 5, Mr Nkwanga launched his manifesto ahead of submitting 15,000 signatures from registered voters across 98 districts to the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters on Monday, a key step toward securing nomination.

“We declare that the era of survival politics must end, and the dawn of liberation politics must begin,” Mr Nkwanga said. “Our struggle stands on four unshakable pillars: Political Liberation, Economic Liberation, Social Liberation, and Ideological Liberation.”

He outlined his vision of economic independence, including modernising agriculture, investing in value addition, pursuing export substitution, curbing excessive borrowing, and reviewing taxation policies that burden small businesses and ordinary citizens.

“Ugandans cannot continue to beg while sitting on abundant resources,” he said, adding that his leadership would prioritise aligning education with job market needs, easing taxation on SMEs to enable youth-led start-ups, and increasing support to farmers to boost incomes.

Mr Nkwanga, a Kyambogo University graduate with a degree in Accounting and Finance, is among 213 registered voters who picked presidential nomination forms from the EC last month. As per the Commission’s guidelines, aspirants must collect at least 100 signatures from registered voters in not less than two-thirds of Uganda’s districts and return them by September 10 for verification ahead of the September 23–24 presidential nominations.

EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama earlier explained that the verification period is crucial to ensure signatures are authentic. “If a voter endorses more than one aspirant, only the first endorsement counts, and the subsequent one is nullified,” he said.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, stressed that endorsements must come from registered voters. “That’s why we require the forms to be submitted two weeks in advance to give our team time to scrutinise every signature,” he noted.

At his launch, Mr Nkwanga said his campaign was rooted in collective struggle, not personal ambition. “I come before you not as an individual seeking glory, but as a son of this soil, standing shoulder to shoulder with peasants, workers, intellectuals, youths, women, and the marginalised who yearn for a better Uganda,” he said.

He unveiled the red star as the emblem of his revolution, representing sacrifice, resilience, and hope. “I wear the black beret with a red star as a symbol of civic defiance, discipline, and destiny,” he added.

Mr Martin Kakembo, one of his campaign agents, said the youth-led movement aimed to inspire revolutionary Pan-Africanism. “The launch today should help us intellectually shift towards resolving historical mistakes and blunders committed by post-liberation movements,” he said.



