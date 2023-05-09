Youths receive vocational training with both hands

For years Mr Bruno Moses Olanya, 24, from Lamwo District, has been languishing in the trading centres, playing cards and gambling to make a living.

He dropped out of school after completing Primary Seven because of financial challenges at home.

Mr Olanya said he was not able to engage in any income-generating activity due to a lack of skills.

However, he joined Amelo Techinal Institute and among others, learnt about piggery.

After two months of training, Mr Olanya said he acquired skills in identifying the different breeds of pigs.

“I chose to do a piggery project because of market availability. If I’m able to raise and sell a pig at Shs600,000 then poverty will be no more. I see people earning a lot of money from piggery projects,” Mr Olanya said.

Another resident, Mr William Idro Opio from Dufile Sub-county in Moyo District, has also embraced vocational training.

He completed Senior Four in 2019 and decided to join the same technical institute to acquire skills in poultry keeping.

“I have learnt skills like disease identification and treating chicken. I can now treat my chicken when I go back home from school. I have been earning some income from my poultry project,” Mr Idro said last week.

Mr Alex Joachim Ojara from Nwoya District also enrolled to train in piggery.

He said: “I have learned a very vital and environmentally friendly aspect of piggery, I can make Indigenous Microorganism (IMO) which is sustainable for the environment.”

Mr Ojara who has now trained for two months said once he completes the training he will go and start a piggery project on his father’s land in Nwoya.

The Principal of Amelo Technical Institute, Mr Patrick Ejorm, said they are preparing youths to compete in business by training them in horticulture, crop and animal husbandry, beekeeping, agro-input supply management, tree nursery operation, and carpentry skills.

Mr Stephen Anyama, an instructor for crop husbandry at the institute, said the first cohort of 80 learners were passed out. They were trained in climate-smart vegetable growing.

The institute is now skilling the second cohort, with 80 students, in piggery and poultry management.

Amelo is one of the eight Technical Vocational Education Training Institutes (TVETs) that the Office of the Prime Minister has contracted to train 1,300 youths in agriculture and agri-business-related areas to promote employability and income-generating opportunities in Northern Uganda.

The initiative is funded by the European Union.

Last week, the State Minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Kwiyucwiny, who visited the institute, urged the youths to undertake the skills training to create their own jobs and fight poverty in the region.

“We are still very poor in Northern Uganda. So this training is not just for granted, we have a number of youths out there without skills, and the population of the youths is 78 percent. The more youth we have who are poor, the higher the level of poverty will be in Northern Uganda,” she said.

How to make pig feeds

Mr Alex Joachim Ojara, a student at Amelo Technical Institute, said he makes Indigenous Microorganism (IMO) solutions using cassava and sugar.

He said he first boils the cassava then smashes it and buries it in the soil for five to seven days.

After seven days he gets the cassava and adds sugar at a ratio of 1:1 kilograms.

After mixing with sugar, Mr Ojara then adds a maize brand of 1kg and keeps the mixture for three days.