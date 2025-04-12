Youths with hearing impairment demand sign language interpreters in health facilities

Young people with hearing impairments have called on the government and relevant stakeholders to deploy sign language interpreters in health centres across Uganda. They say the lack of interpreters makes it difficult to access essential services, especially in the area of sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

During an engagement with Ms Safina Nalule, Chairperson of the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC), held on April 11 in Kampala, the deaf youth expressed frustration over communication barriers they frequently encounter in health centres.

“We lack interpreters while accessing services like sexual reproductive health (SHR) in health centres. We are served at the mercy of the health workers who are sometimes rude,” said Paul Ssenteza, Director of SignHealth Uganda.

He added, “Even the SRH information is hard because the information that is shared with other partners, other agencies, on media and elsewhere, is not packaged in a deaf-friendly way and unable to be accessed by people with hearing impairment.”

The meeting was organised by SignHealth Uganda under the Deaf Youth Empowerment Project, which is focused on improving access to services and economic empowerment for deaf youth across the country.

Mr Ssenteza noted that, despite systemic challenges, the group has shown resilience by forming a savings group that has raised Shs15 million within just one and a half years.

“If government programs like the Operation Wealth Creation, Parish Development Model and other schemes try to reach out to us in a more customized way they can be able to boost our income and live more independently, because we have shown that with their limited income, we can try to do something on their own, but we also need financial literacy so that we are able to operate viable businesses,” he said.

He also highlighted the dual focus of the project: empowering deaf youth and working with families to improve support systems.

“The project has also carried out family awareness and communication training with parents, leaders, and focal teachers, supporting over 210 parents on care and protection issues for children with hearing impairment. SignHealth Uganda’s mission is to promote and inspire partnerships and innovations that achieve equitable access to inclusive social services and opportunities for deaf and deafblind people,” he said.

Among the persistent challenges noted by the project are limited access to government development programs, lack of sex education in deaf schools, and few job opportunities for deaf individuals.

Responding to the concerns, Ms Nalule commended the youth for their proactive approach and pledged to champion their inclusion in national programs.

“This kind of work has contributed to them not suffering from HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases, losing their lives, getting unwanted pregnancies with no care and no communication with health workers when they go to deliver,” Ms Nalule told reporters on the sidelines of the engagement.

She added that with the savings initiative; “They don’t have their own money to start businesses. So having identified that issue, they started a savings team, starting with Shs40,000, but now they have savings up to the tune of 15 million shillings. I think this is amazing. But the challenge they are getting, they would like to expand the amount of their capital. Unfortunately, as much as they hear about government programs like parish development model, they have not been able to get access to information and also to benefit from these programs.”