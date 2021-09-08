Yumbe gets Shs8b for new R. Kochi bridge

The bridge linking Yumbe to South Sudan was constructed in the early 1960s, and provides a shorter alternative route.

As one approaches the wooden-decker bridge on Kochi River, the thought of crossing to the other side via a makeshift bridge with rotten timber is unnerving.

The bridge is on the verge of collapse and cyclists who risk crossing over have to slow down and ride carefully.

To reduce the heavy load, others abandon the cars and cross the bridge on foot, leaving the driver to cross alone.

The bridge linking Yumbe to South Sudan was constructed in the early 1960s and provides a shorter alternative route.

At the weekend, the locals and road users were overjoyed to witness the handing over of the bridge to the contractor for construction.

Dynaco Engineering will undertake construction works for a duration of three years.

Government has secured about Shs8.2 billion for the project.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview at the weekend, Mr Mahazin Drangule, a resident, said many people had lost lives and vehicles carrying goods have plunged into the river.

Another resident, Mr Bran Azubu, said: “We are happy that the bridge has finally been handed over for construction. When the river floods, it submerges part of the bridge so the contractor should desist from doing shoddy work”.

Mr. Rashid Kawawa, the Lori Sub-county chairperson, said they had been faced with a lot of challenges having to cross the river due to the poor state of the bridge.

“This bridge has been a bottle neck to socio-economic growth since it is a busy alternative route that connects to South Sudan. The route links residents to big markets, schools and health facilities but accessing such places had been a problem,” he said.

Mr. Lawrence Pario, the engineer in-charge of bridges and structures at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), said the works on the bridge will start with surveying of the area, including the design, which will take eight months and the actual construction of the permanent bridge will commence thereafter.

He said in the project specification, a 1km road shall be opened on either sides of the bridge (2km), where 500 metres on either sides of the bridge shall be tarmacked.

“The bridge will have a life span of 100 years. This will enhance safety and efficient movement of goods. We expect the contractor to ensure that they deliver quality work with value for money,” Mr Pario said.

He said in the meantime, the contractor will do maintenance works on the existing bridge so that it is usable until they finish works on the new bridge.

The Yumbe District chairperson, Mr. Abdulmutwalib Asiku, applauded the government for prioritising Kochi Bridge.

“We have for several times registered shoddy works in such projects but my appeal to the contractor is that the specifications in the bill of quantity, designs and what has been a greed should be respected, including the project duration,” he said.

He urged the local community around the project area to cooperate and give the necessary support in terms of security, mobilisation of the local materials and any other support the contractor may need.

