Yumbe hailstorm destroys crops, kills over 410 cattle

By Robert Elema More by this Author

An assessment conducted by the Yumbe District disaster management committee on the damage cause by last week’s hailstorm and floods has indicated an estimated economic loss of Shs55.7 billion.

The assessment study was carried out in Kuru, Apo, Lodonga, Drajini, and Lori sub-counties and Lodonga Town Council. Of the 70 sampled villages, at least 32,160 people from 5,360 households had been affected.

The report further indicated that the hailstorm destroyed 6,881 acres of crops and killed more than 410 livestock. An unspecified number of commercial and residential buildings both permanent and semi-permanent were also destroyed.

While releasing the report during a disaster committee meeting at the weekend, Mr Stephen Bakole, the district agricultural officer, said they were unable to reach out to all the affected households.

“From our findings, all the crops were affected, but according to the tool we deployed, we didn’t want to capture every crop. It was hard because our farmers at times grow more than 20 crops. We zeroed on key crops such as vegetables, maize, cassava, rice, sorghum, beans, sweet potatoes, soya beans, and groundnuts,” he said.

Mr Bakole said some of the affected households might have been eliminated in the assessment process, but the local council leaders were recording more affected people.

Advertisement

“Whatever we do, it will take the farmers three years to recover. There is need for farmers to work harder to improve on their livelihood,” Mr Bakole added.

The chairperson of the district disaster management committee, Mr Rasul Drajiga, said: “Our disaster budget are sector specific and the scope of the damage is too big to be handled with the sector budgets. We are pushing it to the well-wishers, partners and the government agencies.”

He said the district disaster sector budget is less than Shs50 million, which is meagre. Mr Drajiga advised farmers to learn a lesson from the disaster and always store some food.

Ms Makah Candiru, a farmer from Kenyanga Village, said she had never witnessed such a disaster.

She said the crops were all destroyed, but urged the government to extend food relief to the affected families.

“We had a lot of crops, but there is completely nothing left. As parents, we are going to be in trouble because our children are at home,’’ she said adding: “We used to have three meals a day, but due to the destruction, we now have one meal.”

Mr Alli Onziga, another farmer, said: “We don’t know whether our local government can assist us like other countries do in such scenarios of disaster. The matter happened at a time after I sustained fracture on my leg in an accident and I am supposed to go to Lacor Hospital for treatment, but it’s now impossible.”

He added that planting of new crops may not work at the moment because in Yumbe, rainy season ends early unless the partners can drill some boreholes to support irrigation activities.

Mr Brahan E’doni, the project manager at DanChurchAid (DCA), a non-governmental organisation, said: “The disaster committee recommended that different partners support the farmers with planting materials, but my fear is some of the enterprises may be cut off now because it’s approaching a dry season.”

Ms Caroline Akello, the livelihood manager at International Rescue Committee, said there is need to help the affected persons because looming hunger lies ahead.

“This disaster is an indicator that hunger/famine may hit the affected areas and yet the second season is the best for the farmers in Yumbe as they target it for planting crops. The first season is always unreliable,” Mr Akello said.

[email protected]