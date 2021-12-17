Yumbe hailstorm victims starve as govt delays aid

Some of the hailstorm victims in Yumbe District  after receiving goats from Welthungerhilfe organisation on Tuesday. PHOTO / ROBERT ELEMA.    

By  Robert Elema

What you need to know:

  • A total of 32,160 residents in six sub-counties of Kuru, Apo, Lodonga, Drajini, Lori and Lodonga Town Council were affected by the hailstorm.

Residents of Yumbe District whose properties were destroyed by hailstorms in September have protested over the government’s delay to compensate them.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.