Yumbe hailstorm victims starve as govt delays aid

Residents of Yumbe District whose properties were destroyed by hailstorms in September have protested over the government’s delay to compensate them.

A total of 32,160 residents in six sub-counties of Kuru, Apo, Lodonga, Drajini, Lori and Lodonga Town Council were affected by the hailstorm.

At least 6,881 acres of various crops, 410 livestock and an unspecified number of buildings were also destroyed.

Following the hailstorm, the district disaster management committee compiled a report and submitted it to the Office of the Prime Minister, seeking aid for the victims.

However, government aid has not been forthcoming.

Ms Sammy Kadimala, a resident of Lodonga Sub-county, on Wednesday said many of them are starving due to food shortage.

“The hailstorm struck us at a wrong time; towards the end of the year . This is a dry season and we have no alternative crops to plant. We had very high hopes of getting support from government but nothing has been done,” she said.

Ms Kadimala said although there are some NGOs extending assistance to them, several people are not catered for.

Mr Mizamil Adraiga, a farmer in Drajini Sub-county, said: “We lost livestock during the disaster and very soon schools will reopen but it will be hard for us to pay fees. We used to sell animals to pay school fees.”

Other support

Mr Adraiga, however, said goats he received from Welthungerhilfe, a non-governmental organisation operating in the area, has given him a ray of hope.

Welthungerhilfe has distributed agricultural inputs to more than 1,500 hailstorm victims in the sub-counties of Lodonga, Drajini and Lodonga Town Council.

Ms Wendy Amuge, the Welthungerhilfe Yumbe branch coordinator, said they received a Euros 100,000 (about Shs402 million) donation to support the hailstorm victims.

“We identified 1,500 beneficiaries who have been given goats and are set to receive inputs like maize seeds, beans and cowpeas for next planting season,” she said.

Ms Amuge revealed that they will also give vulnerable persons Shs10,000 per month for three months.

“The funds couldn’t support all the 32,160 hailstorm victims, so we zeroed on those who were seriously affected. We hope that the goats and the inputs will improve the livelihoods of the farmers,” she added.

Mr Abdulmutwalib Asiku, the district LC5 chairperson, said they have written to the Office of the Prime Minister and are yet to receive a response.

“I appeal to partners under livelihood and economic empowerment programmes and the Office of the Prime Minister to support the victims,” he said.

Mr Abibu Ozuga, an official from the resident district commissioner’s office, cautioned the beneficiaries to be vigilant due to rampant cases of animal theft.

“We have idle youth who are terrorising the community by stealing their animals. We have got a lot experiences during Naads programme where animals were mismanaged. We want the beneficiaries to take good care of the goats “, he said.

Crisis