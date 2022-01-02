Yumbe health workers demand Covid vaccination allowances

A health worker vaccinates a person recently. PHOTO/FILE

By  Robert Elema

What you need to know:

  • Yumbe District managed to vaccinate a total of 183,374 people in the accelerated vaccination campaign that lasted nine days.

Health workers in Yumbe District, who participated in the just concluded accelerated mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign have not been paid their allowances.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.