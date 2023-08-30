Yumbe, Koboko ask govt to degazette forest land

Communities of Yumbe and Koboko districts have asked government to degazette part of Mt Kei Central Forest Reserve for settlement.

The concern was raised during a stakeholders meeting that involved officials of National Forest Authority (NFA), leaders and residents of the two districts at Lobe Town Council headquarters in Yumbe District, yesterday.

The residents say they were never consulted at the time of gazetting the forest reserve and accused NFA of grabbing their land.

The chairperson of Nyainga community in Koboko, Mr Saidi Soma, said residents have lived on the disputed land for more than 600 years.

“As Nyainga community, we stand firm that our grandparents never gave out land for any programme, whether it being government or any private developer. If it happened, we need evidence. We are in danger as Nyainga community and we have nowhere to go because the land we survive on has been grabbed by NFA,” he said.

“We kindly need the intervention of the President to bail us from this suffering and torture once and for all,” he added.

The representative of Rodo clan in Yumbe District, Mr Swaib Agondua, expressed concern of the growing population that has made land scarce.

“Rodo clan land extended up to River Kaya and I am the 15th generation of Rodo clan, but our community came to know about this demarcation recently in the 1970s when we were arrested and detained in police cells by NFA officials,” he said.

Another member from Nyainga community, Ms Vicky Araba, said people have on several occasions been evicted under unclear circumstances.

“Last year, we had a meeting in Koboko that they were going to put mark stones to demarcate the border. But after a week, military men came and erected mark stones even beyond Ludara and Kuluba areas,” Ms Araba said.

She added: “I beg the forest officials to have pity and mercy on us as the Nyainga community because our children have remained without education and those who are practising agriculture have nowhere to put the skills.”

However, the executive director of NFA, Mr Tom Okello, said gazetting a forest reserve is the role of the Cabinet.

“What we do as NFA is to manage what the government has given to us.NFA can’t grab anybody’s land here but we may at a certain moment have made some small errors in the process of demarcating the boundaries, which can easily be corrected. We had officials who had been managing the forest reserve and left but they didn’t go with the land, so this forest land will remain the property of the two districts,” he said.

He said demarcation should be guided by the available maps and boundaries. He also acknowledged that the increasing population is pushing people closer to the forests, swamps and the national parks, and asked leaders to address the issue.

Mr Godfrey Onzima, the Member of Parliament for Aringa North Constituency, affirmed the validity of the assertion that the land in question was designated as a gazetted area in 1938. However, he clarified that its initial gazettement categorised it as a wildlife sanctuary.

Mr Onzima said the matter at hand was unrelated to NFA. He said around 1995, a comprehensive evaluation was conducted to determine whether the protected areas in Uganda, including Mount Kei wildlife area, still harboured the intended wildlife species for conservation or if they had been subjected to hunting and depletion.

“Before people encroached onto the forest land, our home was the last home towards the forest so, anything to do with the boundary or what, we have full knowledge of it,” he said.

But the State Minister-in-charge of Veteran Affairs, Ms Huda Oleru, disagreed with the NFA and the use of force to evict the population.

“When I joined Parliament in 2006, the issue of Mt Kei Forest Reserve was there but it has not started now as claimed by NFA. We have been holding meetings about the forest land but the issue is now escalating because demands are becoming bigger due to the population increase,” Ms Oleru said.

She added: “Encroachment on forest land is everywhere in Uganda and some of the communities that use force against the government have lost their lives which shouldn’t happen with our community. We shouldn’t use force against the government in doing certain things but rather use peaceful ways to address the problems.”

The forest reserve

NFA has on several occasions faced resistance from the local community and the leaders in carrying out eviction of the people who have illegally settled on Mt Kei Forest reserve land.

The eeserve was first gazetted in 1938, and covers about 40,000 hectares and the latest statutory instrument was issued in 1998 to cater for the changes made in the forest reserve.