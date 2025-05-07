Yumbe mango factory finally comes to life after 5-year wait

The long-awaited Yumbe Mango Fruit Factory has begun operations, offering a glimmer of hope to farmers in West Nile Sub-region who have endured years of post-harvest losses. Located in Lodonga Town Council, the factory, worth Shs17 billion, had remained idle for five years due to funding shortfalls and unreliable electricity.

However, following its recent connection to the national power grid and full installation of processing equipment, the plant is now fully operational. A visit to the factory reveals bustling activity. Workers are seen sorting, washing, and preparing mangoes for juice extraction.

The facility, equipped with machinery capable of processing five metric tonnes per hour (or 100 metric tonnes daily if operated around the clock), has begun receiving mangoes from farmers across the district. Mr Yazid Funia, a mango farmer from Lodonga Sub-county, expressed optimism.

“I sold 1,300kg of mangoes for Shs390,000. Though we haven’t been paid yet, officials promised to pay via mobile money. That’s far better than the low prices we get on the open market,” he said.

Ms Zubeda Siasa from Odravu Sub-county said she only managed to sell 150kg because her mangoes had already ripened and gone to waste. “Still, it’s a step forward for us,” she said. But not all farmers are pleased. “Many of our mangoes are rotting at collection centres because they haven’t been picked,” said

Ms Harriet Amaguru, voicing concern over delays. Processing and challenges Mr Yashin Angua, the manager of Aringa Fruit Farmers’ Cooperative—the body charged with supplying the factory—said 50 collection centres have been set up across the district. “So far, we’ve processed 50 tonnes of mangoes. However, farmers expect instant payment, which is a challenge. Our model involves issuing receipts with payment made later via bank transfer,” he explained.

He also noted other bottlenecks such as limited transportation, a shortage of crates, and low absorption of the mango supply. “We can only process about 10–20 percent of the mangoes collected. The rest go to waste,” Mr Angua said.

To ensure sustainability, the cooperative has secured 2,400 acres of land across the district to establish mango plantations. Many smallholder farmers with two to10 acres will support the factory as out-growers.

Some of the fruit pulp ready for processing into juice at the Yumbe Fruit Factory. PHOTO/ ROBERT ELEMA

Production capacity vs supply

According to Mr Yassin Taban, a board member of NileZila Company, which oversees factory operations, Yumbe has around 250,000 mango trees. “Each tree can yield roughly 2 tons per season, meaning the district could produce up to 500,000 tonnes of mangoes,” he said.

But with the factory currently taking in just 50 tonnes a day during a brief three-week harvest window, the plant can only handle about 20 percent of local production. “This disparity highlights the need for either an expanded processing line or a second factory,” he noted.

Off-season plans

Prof William Kyamuhangire, the executive director of the factory, emphasised that the plant was built based on a feasibility study focused solely on mangoes.

“There is no other fruit in West Nile grown on a commercial scale. That’s why the machines are mango-specific,” he said. The factory will not operate during the off-season unless alternative fruits are identified and equipment adjusted accordingly, he explained.

Currently, the cooperative oversees fruit collection and is responsible for paying farmers. “We don’t pay farmers directly. Our payment goes to the cooperative,” Prof Kyamuhangire explained. The launch of operations marks a significant milestone in West Nile’s agro-industrial development.

Factory process

In Yumbe District, over 250,000 mango trees have been surveyed as part of efforts to support the newly operational mango juice factory. Each mature tree is estimated to yield about two tons of mangoes per season.

To facilitate collection, 50 mango collection centers have been established across the district, managed by farmers under the Aringa Fruit Farmers’ Cooperative Society.

The factory operates through this cooperative, which is responsible for sourcing mangoes from farmers, issuing receipts upon delivery, and handling payments.