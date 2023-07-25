Yumbe mother remanded for killing, boiling 4-month-old son

A 24-year-old mother in Yumbe District, West Nile sub-region has been charged with murder and remanded to prison after she allegedly killed her four-month-old son and boiled him in a saucepan.

Nadio Manjubo, a resident of Chamanikua village, Yayari parish in Yumbe District is accused of killing Angelo Buga whom she allegedly cut into pieces, stuffed in a saucepan and boiled “claiming she felt like eating meat”, according to police.

“She appeared before Yumbe Court and was remanded to Yumbe prison on Friday for murder,” said Police spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga following the Wednesday afternoon killing.

Mr Enanga condemned such acts of savagery, describing the killing which left a disturbing scene as horrific.

“To cut and dismember an innocent child into pieces is absolutely horrific,” he said in a Tuesday morning statement.

According to him, the killing shows how some parents have lost a sense of humanity and love for their children.