Yumbe pupil drowns in water, body missing 

A primary one pupil of Manibe Islamic primary school in Yumbe District has drowned in River Kochi and the body had not yet been recovered by Friday afternoon.

Aged 9, Khadija Anguko met her death as she had gone to swim with two other children in the river on Thursday.

Ms Salua Ismail, a relative to the deceased said Anguko had been staying with her at Kogbo Village, Ombachi Parish in Lori Sub-county, Yumbe District, but the incident caught them by surprise.

Ms Salua said the incident happened when she was at a funeral although the deceased disappeared from home at around 10:00am intent to go to their home village in Midigo Sub-county, where the parents reside.

"The parents of the girls gave me the girl whole heartedly and were helping me in domestic work. I have no misunderstanding with the girl but the girl feels bad when I am not around at home, she always thinks of going back to their home," she said.

She said they searched for the girl in vain, but they were later informed that the girl drowned in water which shocked them.

Mr Bran Angoliga, the LC1 chairperson of Gadania Village in Lori Sub-county, said the girl was first stopped by a passerby when she attempted to cross the river and took her back home.

"…the girl later sneaked from the home with two other children to the river Kochi for swimming. The deceased joined the other two children who know how to swim but because the deceased doesn't know how to swim, she drowned," he added.

He said the other two children attempted to rescue her but in vain and was swept away due to the strong force of the water adding that the children rushed to the nearby Gadania trading center while crying for help.