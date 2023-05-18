YY Bus driver, 2 others killed in Mbale-Tirinyi road crash

At least three have been killed in an accident involving a bus belonging to YY Coaches on the Mbale-Tirinyi Highway.

The accident occurred yesterday evening at Saala Village, Kirika sub-county in Kibuku District.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the driver of the bus, which was travelling from Kampala to Mbale, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve off the road and overturn.

Police identified one of the deceased as Mohammed Ntege, the bus driver. However, the particulars of the other two victims were yet to be established by press time. Police said they were juveniles.

The injured were taken to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

The North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Immaculate Alaso, said: “Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and more details are to be availed in due course.”

ASP Alaso said accidents on the Mbale-Tirinyi Highway, Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi road and Pallisa–Kamonkoli road are increasing.

“The police will continue with operations to crackdown on reckless drivers and those without valid driving permits especially on major roads,” she said.

She urged drivers to follow the traffic rules and guidelines.