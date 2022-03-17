Zaake accuses House of frustrating his case

Embattled Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake has accused Parliament of denying him the supporting documents to guide his next course of action following his removal from the position of Parliamentary Commissioner.

Mr Zaake through his lawyers, Lukwago and Company Advocates, was meant to challenge his removal yesterday but his legal team said they were yet to receive a number of certified documents from the Clerk to Parliament.

“Our client is dissatisfied with the findings of the standing Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline and the March 10 resolution of Parliament removing him from the Office of the Commissioner of Parliament. We, therefore, request to be availed with certified copies of the following documents to enable us to advise him on the appropriate course of action,” the March 14 letter to the Clerk of Parliament reads in part.

The lawyers also requested for the order papers of February 15, and March 10, Hansards for the sitting of February 8, February 15, and March 10, as well as the minutes and report of the standing Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline on the inquiry into allegations of misconduct and misbehaviour made against Mr Zaake.

They also requested for the notice in writing to the Speaker that resulted in a motion for a resolution of the removal of Mr Zaake, and the supporting signatures, motion for a resolution of Parliament for the removal of Mr Zaake as well as a list of all MPs who signed in support of the motion.

Yesterday, Mr Erias Lukwago, Mr Zaake’s lead counsel, said they had made several attempts to be availed with the documents but in vain.

“We were meant to file the case today (yesterday) but we are yet to receive these supporting documents. We don’t know whether this is a deliberate move but we are waiting until tomorrow to see whether they respond,” Mr Lukwago said.

Last week, a total of 155 legislators voted to remove Mr Zaake from the Parliament Commission for allegedly disparaging the Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among.

Only four members voted against the removal of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party member, while the tally registered two invalid votes.

Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi (Bardege-Layibi Division) moved the motion after the House adopted the majority report authored by Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline chaired by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu.

But NUP has since vowed not to present another name to Parliament for the position, saying the motion was based on individual differences and political witch-hunt.

Mr Lukwago said they would continue to pursue Parliament for the documents as evidence in court for them to file the case.

