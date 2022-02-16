Prime

Zaake sent to disciplinary committee over his tweets

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake speaks during a parliamentary seating on November 30 last year. PHOTO | DAVID LUBOWA

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Deputy Speaker Anita Among accuses the Mityana Municipality MP of attacking her in a tweet where Mr Zaake accuses her  of mishandling his torture ordeal during a previous sitting in the House.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has sent Opposition Parliamentary Commissioner Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality) to the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline in the House over his alleged abusive tweets, targeting her as an individual and as a presiding officer. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.