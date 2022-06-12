Zimbiha Estate manager speaks out on fight

As the fight for the control of the multi-billion shillings estate of the late Erieza Zimbiha rages on, the administrator has said the wrangles that have sucked in a city lawyer, Mr Alex Bashasha, is driven by greed and fueled by a section of highly-placed persons.

Ms Alice Zimbiha, the late’s daughter, did not name the powerful individuals that she alleges come from Isingiro District.

Ms Jovanisi Nagayo and Ms Joice Mwanaki, both children of the late Erieza Zimbiha, filed a suit in the High Court in October last year, accusing the soldier-turned lawyer of conniving with their sister to fraudulently take proceeds from their late father’s estate.

In their plaint, the duo claimed that the lawyer had connived with their sister to defraud them of their compensation.

“The appellants contend that defendants Annet Zimbiha and Mr Bashasha connived to defraud them of their share of the estate,” they said in their plaint.

Mr Bashasha served as the lawyer of late Erieza Zimbiha of Insingiro for about 10 years and helped it successfully argue a case of compensation and trespass on the family’s land.

He also helped the family get Shs22b in compensation for loss of land and revenue lost between 1964 when government first encroached on the land and January 2013 when court concluded the matter.

Defence

We were unable to get a comment from Mr Bashasha on the matter by press time, but Ms Alice Zimbiha dismissed the accusations against her and Mr Bashasha in a defence in the Family Division of the High Court in November.

“Despite their unlawful intermeddling with the estate of the late Erieza Zimbiha, my sisters benefitted from the distribution I made in respect of the said estate as the administrator. They signed documents acknowledging receipt of their portions,” Ms Alice Zimbiha argued.

“The 2nd Defendant’s firm (Mr Bashasha’s firm) on the 1st defendant’s (Alice Zimbiha’s) instructions accordingly remitted monies paid by the government and has no claim against them whatsoever” she added in her defence.

Speaking to Monitor in a separate interview, Ms Zimbiha said it is unfathomable that accusations were being brought up against the lawyer.

“One of those fighting on my sister’s side seems to have a vendetta against Bashasha. He has on several occasions approached me saying that since my former lawyers had money, I should implicate them to pay in case I had finished all the money,” Mr Zimbiha said.